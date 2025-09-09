Stephen Curry Announces Next Move After Securing Major Partnership

Stephen Curry has always been a master of writing his own story—on and off the court. “NO ONE gets to write your story but you,” he once said, recalling advice from his mother. Curry took that to heart, building a 16-year NBA career filled with four championships, the 3-point scoring record, and countless accolades. Now, he’s taking his story beyond basketball and sneakers, signing a deal with One World to release three books. The first, titled Shot Ready, is set to hit bookstores in just a few hours, with Curry actively trying to make strides to spread the word about the same.

Stephen Curry recently took to his official X account to share an update with his 17.5 million followers, reposting an announcement he had originally made in August. The post confirmed that he would be participating in an in-person conversation about his new book, Shot Ready, on September 9th in Brooklyn, New York. The event to be moderated by comedian, actor, and former The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. As the hours tick down to the event, Curry captioned the post, “Ready for you, Brooklyn! #oneworldpartner #sponsor @Unanimous_World,” building excitement among fans eager to hear from the NBA superstar.

‘Shot Ready’, which was first announced back in March 2025, was described by Curry as a ‘personal reflection’ on his life on and off the court. The book is reportedly made up of more than 100 photographs. The official description by Amazon calls it “a powerful distillation of Stephen Curry’s transformative philosophy of success—centered on preparation, constant improvement, creativity, connection, mindfulness, and joy—delivered in his incomparable voice and style.”

Stephen Curry himself discussed the book back in March. In a statement released through One World, he highlighted his decision to write a book by stating, “I want to use my story to connect with people of different backgrounds and help them solve the puzzle of their own potential. This book is a celebration of the work that happens in the shadows, the creativity that fuels every move, and the mindfulness that keeps me grounded. I hope ‘Shot Ready’ inspires readers to embrace their own journey, trust the process, and always find joy in the pursuit of excellence.” The book is currently listed on Amazon at the price of $35.00 and the Kindle version at $14.99.

While Shot Ready marks a new chapter for Stephen Curry in the literary world, his influence off the court is already monumental. In business, the NBA star has firmly stamped his mark, particularly through his partnership with Under Armour. The brand has grown into one of the tallest names in the sneaker industry, challenging giants like Nike and Adidas that have long dominated the NBA landscape.

The numbers back it up: Under Armour’s Curry Brand, launched in 2020, has been a significant contributor to the company’s financial performance. In fiscal year 2023, Under Armour reported a revenue of $5.9 billion, with a gross profit of $2.644 billion. While the company faced challenges such as increased freight and product costs, the Curry Brand’s performance helped mitigate some of these impacts. The brand’s success is evident in its growing market share and the increasing popularity of Curry’s signature footwear and apparel lines, something Nike often regrets losing him to UA.

Now coming back to the book, as reported by ESPN, Curry’s book will be published in partnership with Unanimous Media, the company he co-founded with Erick Peyton. The Golden State Warriors star’s other publishing projects also reportedly include two picture books with Penguin Young Readers. From the looks of it, Unanimous Media is keeping busy, since it was only a few days ago when the multimedia company inked a deal for another partnership.

Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media signs with CAA For representation

‘Variety’ recently announced that Unanimous Media has signed with the CAA, aka the Creative Artists Agency, for representation. Based in Los Angeles, this talent and sports agency boasts a wide variety of celebrity clients. The roster includes former US President Joe Biden, former US Vice President Kamala Harris, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, and music artist Ariana Grande. CAA holds a reported valuation of US$7 billion. It is regarded as the most valuable sports agency, giving representation to stars like Shohei Ohtani and Josh Allen.

The exact reason for Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton choosing to sign with the CAA was not specified. However, Unanimous Media currently boasts a major content slate that the company will develop, create, and distribute. It is responsible for the upcoming animated sports comedy, “Goat”. The same will star Stephen Curry as well as Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union.

via Imago Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Additionally, Unanimous Media announced, earlier this year, its podcast slate with iHeartMedia. On the list was “G.O.T.E.,” which is hosted by Seth Curry and Travonne Edwards. Another podcast on the list is “Fudd Around and Find Out”, hosted by UConn star and Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend, Azzi Fudd. With Unanimous also behind the release of ‘Shot Ready’, the media company has its hands full.

A few weeks remain until the 2025-26 NBA season commences. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Stephen Curry will end up doing more promotion of his book in the coming days or not.