Stephen Curry Arrives in China for Li Ning Tour Days After Special Meeting With Billionaire

Stephen Curry is back in China, but this return feels different. After his bitter split from Under Armour, he now arrives as Li-Ning’s new face. Curry is embracing this new chapter that could reshape his global image in the world of sneakers.

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Just a few days ago, Steph sat face to face with Li-Ning’s founder and chairman, Li Ning, in New York City. The owner of the $4.62 billion empire and the NBA’s superhero discussed their landmark 10-year partnership. Earlier in June this year, Curry joined hands with the China-based sneaker brand on a 10-year, $400 million deal.

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Now, the 38-year-old has arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for the first stop of his China Tour. Most importantly, Steph’s Li-Ning move opens several doors. If we look at the bigger picture, then his label, that is, the Curry Brand, will reach shoppers through stores in America and China. Meanwhile, the range stretches across basketball shoes, casual clothing, and a full golf collection.

Curry can also bring other pros into his brand. Interestingly, Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler helped shape his vision after he personally tried their Li-Ning gear too. Moreover, Stephen Curry has been a consistent visitor in China. He first landed in 2015 as the face of UA. That moment felt like a coronation.

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Fresh from an MVP campaign and a Warriors title, he sparked a frenzy across Beijing, Chongqing, and Shanghai. Over three days, the Curry One dominated the spotlight. Fan meetups, sneaker launches, and buzzing courts transformed his visit into a basketball celebration across China.

“Being able to be in a position now where I’m able to inspire fans across the world is something that’s truly special,” he said during his 2017 visit. Then 2024 changed everything.

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Chengdu opened the first Curry Brand House, while Shenyang welcomed fans for Q&As. Shanghai added exhibitions linked to China’s 3×3 program. In 2025, Chongqing brought the nostalgia with Curry Camp, Curry Con, celebrity appearances, giveaways, and a spectacular drone-lit sky.

But all these moments came with Under Armour. Now, a bigger moment awaits the 4-time NBA champ.

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Stephen Curry’s first Li-Ning sneakers might release this week

Stephen Curry’s China trips are entering a fresh chapter as Li-Ning prepares its first basketball releases connected to him. The lineup includes four Way of Wade 12 editions and one Jimmy Butler 4, and each of them carries Curry’s familiar emblem. The Way of Wade 12 uses it on the tongue and heel, with teal, pink, black, and white options. On the other hand, the Jimmy Butler 4 keeps the mark on its tongue.

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Meanwhile, Beijing collector and photographer @weocia shared the first sneaker images. Li-Ning also introduced a Curry-branded golf shoe earlier this summer. However, his dedicated performance basketball shoe remains under wraps. The Jimmy Butler 4’s quick arrival could offer a clue about what may follow after the June partnership announcement.

Steph’s 2026 China tour is one of the most anticipated ones because of his latest partnership with Li-Ning. And maybe this year his time there is going to be more grand than ever before… Who knows?