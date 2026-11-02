Stephen Curry Beats LeBron James, Kevin Durant & More as Forbes List Reveals Warriors Star’s Shocking Earnings

The top 10 NBA players are projected to earn a combined $958 million in the 2026-27 season, marking a 6% increase over last year’s record $902 million. Stephen Curry continues to set the standard even as his career enters its twilight. For the second consecutive year, the Golden State Warriors superstar has claimed the top spot on Forbes’ highest-paid NBA players list and is nearly $100 million clear of second-placed Kevin Durant. Curry’s contribution stands out above everyone else’s, particularly at an interesting point in his business career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Forbes, Stephen Curry is projected to earn an incredible $203.6 million over the coming year. That figure makes him the first active NBA player to cross the $200 million mark in annual earnings. His total includes $62.6 million in basketball-related income and another $141 million from endorsements and business ventures. The latter figure is particularly remarkable.

ADVERTISEMENT

After spending several months without a major shoe endorsement following his split with Under Armour, the 38-year-old has turned his off-court ventures into an unprecedented source of income. Stephen Curry’s off-court earnings alone would place him among the highest-paid athletes across professional sports. They also represent a massive jump from the $100 million he generated outside basketball last year. His reported 10-year, $400 million partnership with Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning has played a significant role in that growth.

The agreement also brings a new signature shoe line, expected to arrive early next year. Stephen Curry’s latest financial achievement puts him in rare company. Since Forbes began tracking athlete earnings in 1990, only three other sports stars have crossed $200 million within a 12-month period: Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jon Rahm. Now, the Warriors guard has joined that exclusive group.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Stephen Curry occupies a category of his own, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo complete the top three. Durant comes in second with an estimated $104.9 million, including $43.9 million from his NBA contract and $61 million through endorsements and other business interests.

Antetokounmpo follows closely behind at $103.5 million. The Miami Heat forward is expected to collect $58.5 million on the court and $45 million outside it. His move from Wisconsin to Florida could also prove financially beneficial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida does not impose a state income tax, potentially allowing the 31-year-old to retain millions more from his next major contract. Interestingly, the two-time MVP’s endorsement earnings remain among the strongest in professional sports. Only seven athletes on Forbes’ overall highest-paid athletes list generated more off the court than his estimated $45 million.

Perhaps the biggest change in the rankings involves LeBron James.

ADVERTISEMENT

After dominating the Forbes NBA earnings list for 11 consecutive seasons, the four-time champion has slipped to fourth place. His projected $93.9 million is a considerable drop from the $137.6 million he earned in last year’s rankings. The change has little to do with his commercial appeal.

LeBron is still expected to generate $90 million through endorsements and business ventures. Instead, his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers on a veteran minimum contract has dramatically reduced his basketball earnings to $3.9 million. However, his latest ranking shows just how much Stephen Curry has separated himself from the competition. The Warriors guard now earns more than twice LeBron’s projected total.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards occupies fifth place with $87.9 million, followed by Jayson Tatum at $86.5 million. Edwards has enjoyed a significant rise, collecting an estimated $39 million outside basketball. Tatum, meanwhile, is projected to earn $58.5 million on the court and $28 million through his commercial partnerships.

Jimmy Buttler ($70.8 million), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($70.8 million), Devin Booker ($68.1 million), and Joel Embiid ($68 million) round out the Top 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the individual rankings, Forbes’ latest figures reveal how much the NBA’s financial landscape has changed. The ten highest-paid players are expected to generate $958 million combined, with $469 million coming from endorsements and business ventures. That off-court figure alone is nearly $90 million higher than last year’s record of $380 million. It also highlights the NBA’s commercial strength compared with other major leagues.

The ten highest-paid soccer players are projected to earn $281 million outside their sport, while MLB’s equivalent figure stands at $144 million. The NFL and NHL trail even further behind at $84 million and $16 million, respectively.

For Stephen Curry, though, the achievement carries an even bigger personal significance. His basketball salary remains substantial. And with his Li-Ning partnership just getting started, the Warriors superstar may not be finished rewriting the financial record books.