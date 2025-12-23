Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski Explain Why Warriors Looked More in Control After Draymond Green Exits

Draymond Green and fouls go hand in hand in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors veteran has a reputation of sorts for being ‘notorious’ on the court. Interestingly, though, when he’s kept off the floor, the Dubs play better. The last two games show it clearly: the sirens kicked in the moment Green left the floor. Were both instances mere coincidences?

Well, the Warriors’ heart and soul, Stephen Curry, has a better explanation for the same. Speaking with the media after Monday’s 120-97 win against the Orlando Magic, Steph said: “There’s a sense of urgency when he’s not out there because our margin for error goes down without his presence.”

Simply put, when Green is not on the floor, the team can’t afford mistakes. Without him, every possession matters more, so the team plays with heightened focus and urgency because even small errors can swing the game. “That’s the frustrating part about this whole thing, being 15 and 15, because we feel like we’re playing better than our record shows,” Curry added.

Imago Feb 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski also addressed Draymond Green‘s absence. “I don’t think that’s specific to anything of his being there or not,” BP said. “I just think whoever’s on the floor at any point in the game, we try to make the right play, possession after possession, and just stack those. It usually turns out in the right favor, as it has in the last three games.”

The numbers speak loudly. In 2024 25, Golden State surged to 42-26 with Green, then slipped to 6-8 without him. Offensively, they averaged 115.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, and 29.3 assists across 68 games. Without him, scoring dipped to 107.7, assists to 28.1, over 14 games. Even in 2025-26, at 15-15 overall, his value remains unmistakable.

Now, why did Green leave the court in two consecutive games? If you’re guessing a foul did the work, then you’re right. That was for the matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. But on Monday, something very unexpected happened.

Two consecutive games with Draymond Green

On Monday, Chase Center witnessed some beautiful moments. First, the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” for DJ Green, Draymond’s son, who turned 9. The Golden State Warriors clinching their 15th win was next. However, things took an unpleasant turn when head coach Steve Kerr and Green appeared to get into an argument during a timeout in Q3. After the incident, Draymond Green stayed glued to the bench and never returned to the game.

Green logged only 3:29 minutes after halftime, then sat out the fourth as the Golden State Warriors closed out Orlando 120-97. He posted nine points on 4 of 5 shooting, seven rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes. Afterward, Steve Kerr said Green chose the locker room to cool off. Green called it “basketball,” and added that they will “move forward.”

Imago Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Draymond Green was ejected with 10:39 minutes left in the first half of Golden State’s 119-116 win over Phoenix after two technical fouls. First came a shove on Collin Gillespie, then relentless arguing. And Steve Kerr found himself in the crossfire, earning a technical for protesting the call.

Label it as urgency or sheer instinct, Draymond Green’s impact on the floor is inevitable. He brings the fire, the hunger to win, and without him, the Dubs feel the need to hold on even more. Therefore, whether Green storms off or cools down, Golden State finds rhythm in the mess. It is messy, loud, emotional basketball, yet it still works.