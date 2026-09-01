Stephen Curry Breaks Silence on Warriors Extension After Weeks of Trade Rumors: “That’s Going to Happen”

The Golden State Warriors’ offseason has not satisfied fans, leaving them extremely nervous about their franchise cornerstone. Despite weeks of chatter and online trade speculation, superstar Stephen Curry has made his long-term intention crystal clear: he plans on finishing his legendary NBA career right where it started in the Bay Area.

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He spoke exclusively with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson at the Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club during his annual charity golf event about a variety of things. But what stood out, with characteristic calm, was the 38-year-old sharpshooter’s contract status. Having officially become eligible for a new maximum extension, Curry pushed back against any notion that he might be wearing another jersey in the future.

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“There’s no question I want to be here the rest of my career, and I’m pretty sure that’s going to happen,” Curry stated definitively.

The 4x NBA champion reiterated that the contract negotiations will take care of themselves in due time and will not serve as a distraction as the team prepares for training camp.

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“The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time, and we’re not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season, and the fact that the team we’re coming back with has a lot of familiarity,” Curry continued. “The goal stays the same. Extension stuff, we’ll figure that out at the right time. But I’m ready for Year 18. It’s kind of crazy that it’s been this long, and I’m still trying to play at a very high level to help us win, and I’ll be able to do my job.”

It’s not just the contract that concerns fans, though. The Warriors just came out of an injury-plagued season where Curry missed over 20 games due to a runner’s knee. But as Johnson confirmed in this chat, we could see him play for at least three more years.

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Stephen Curry on the over-38 rules and Warriors’s championship outlook

Stephen Curry is currently under contract through the 2026-27 NBA season, earning a league-leading $62.6 million annual salary. Under the NBA’s Over-38 Rule, which caps contract length at a maximum of three years for veteran players who cross the age of 38, Curry is eligible to sign a two-year, $136.7 million extension that would tie him to the franchise till he’s 41 (barring the trade possibility).

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Curry’s remarks come on the heels of a frustrating 2025-26 campaign for the Warriors. Derailed by persistent injuries, the Warriors finished with a 37-45 record and were eventually eliminated in the play-in tournament.



Curry was limited to just 43 games with knee issues that sidelined him for two months.

Even with fewer games under his belt, Curry still showed up when it mattered, averaging 26.6 points a game, the fifth-best scoring season of his career, and earning yet another All-Star nod, his 12th. Now, after a long summer focused on getting his body right, he’s heading into his 18th season feeling refreshed and ready. The core around him is healthy and familiar, and the goal is simple – get back in the hunt for a championship.

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“Hopefully we can be healthy and just have a chance to show what we’re capable of, myself included, missing so many games last year,” Curry said.

Off the court, Curry addressed his extension while hosting the seventh annual Workday Charity Classic, an event supporting his and his wife Ayesha’s Eat. Learn. Play. foundation, which funds educational and nutrition programs for Oakland youth. Ayesha Curry echoed her husband’s excitement for the upcoming season, praising his relentless work ethic.

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“Steph is the hardest-working man in the room. He has no days off. He hasn’t stopped since last season ended. He’s ready. He’s ready to get out there. I think we’re going to be in for some fun surprises over the next couple of years,” she noted.

With training camp roughly a month away, Curry gives Dub Nation one less reason to worry. He’s here going to stay and compete at a championship level for as long as he can.