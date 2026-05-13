Stephen Curry, Cameron Brink & Others React to Ex-Warrior Damion Lee’s Retirement Announcement

It’s an emotional day in the Curry household as Damion Lee announces his retirement. Once a steady contributor and a 2022 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, he went from averaging 12.7 points during his breakout year to just 3.3 points in limited minutes last season. The husband of Sydel Curry Lee recently tried to play internationally, but now is putting his basketball shoes away. After the announcement, the people close to the Curry family came in support.

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It was the Warriors who celebrated their former player with the heartwarming caption. “Forever a champion in the Bay. @dami0nlee, who suited up for the Dubs from 2018 to 2022, announced today that he is retiring from professional basketball. Wishing him all the best in his next chapter.” Stephen Curry was speechless and added just “🙌🏽” in the comment section. Damion Lee described his emotional injury through his social media post.

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“A Story of Adversity and Comebacks! What a career, don’t even know where to start but I’m grateful for it all!” Lee wrote the caption on social media. “These past 15 years have flown by but I am grateful for what the game has given me and I hope one day I can pay it forward! Lastly, I want to thank my family. My mother who believed in me before I ever did. Who was with me through every single up and down. I can never thank you enough. To my wife and kids, thank you for always being there and continuing to be my why and reason when I thought there wasn’t one. I love yall more than anything. On to the next chapter.”

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Cameron Brink, the god-sister of Steph Curry, also runs a podcast, “Straight to Cam,” with Steph’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee dropped an enraging message. “So proud of you🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 .” Lee called his journey far-fetched after he lived the NBA dream. He went undrafted after playing college basketball at Drexel and Louisville. He spent his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks. Following the Hawks, Lee played four seasons for the Golden State Warriors (before a stint with the Suns).

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The 33-year-old was a fan favorite during his time with the Suns from 2022-25 and was even positive when the tough knee injury that sidelined him the entire 2023-24 season. Last off-season, he was even reported to join the Warriors to help them with three-point shooting. But that spot ultimately went to Steph’s older brother, Seth Curry. Since the move with another NBA franchise did not materialize, Lee moved abroad.

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He signed with the Israeli team Ironi Ness Ziona for the 2025–26 season on August 23, 2025. But that stint was short and played in just 3 games, averaging 7.0 points in 22.7 minutes before leaving the team in December 2025. Now he has decided to retire, and people close to him celebrate the decision.

Damion Lee’s wife and friends honor the former Warriors star

His wife and Stephen Curry’s sister got emotional and backed her husband’s decision. “So proud of you honey. Truly. You are and will continue to be an inspiration to me. I am soooo excited for your next journey because it will be your best one next!! Love you!!!! This was emotional, just like it was emotional for her to see her husband leave for Israel. Sydel Curry Lee called that move “hardest see you later.”

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WNBA star Sophie Cunningham commented, “congrats big homie!! enjoy the next step of life ✨you’re gonna kill it.” Even Austin Rivers who is related to the Curry family, wrote, “🙌”. His sister, Callie Rivers, is married to Seth Curry and Steph was the best man in their wedding. Even Rivers would have known about the recent decision and commented in support.

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Another veteran, Danny Green, who played in the NBA for 15 seasons, wrote, “Congrats my guy!!! One helluva journey!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”. Fans had a similar sentiment and can’t wait for what comes next for Damion Lee.