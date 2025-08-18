Stephen Curry Confirms Real Intention for Bringing Azzi Fudd & Co to China After Massive Drone Welcome

Stephen Curry might be dropping hints of this being his last leg of the hoop career, but his name is just enough to send ripples through the world of basketball. And the effect reaches far beyond the United States and Europe. Just like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, Curry has become a household name for every heart that thumps when the ball dribbles across the floor. Yet, what China offered the Baby-Faced Assassin on Monday was beyond comprehension. A respect like no other as the Warriors legend unravels his intent with Azzi Fudd by his side.

Curry has spent ten years turning the Curry Brand into a global magnet, and China has answered louder than anyone. The Curry 12 soared past expectations with a 40 percent sales spike, outshining its predecessor. Analysts credit his deep bond with Chinese fans, and Curry doubled down, returning once again to charm the market that fuels his brand’s fire.

Well, the Curry Brand signed De’Aaron Fox, and he was supposed to join the 37-year-old and his crew in Chongqing. However, earlier in July, the Spurs star announced that he won’t be attending the event as he was recovering. But don’t worry, UConn Huskies’ star Azzi Fudd and Seth Curry joined Steph in China. “Bringing Curry Camp to Asia is about more than basketball—it’s about inspiring the next generation,” said Stephen Curry with intention as clear as a day. Now, Chongqing adorned itself with lights, drones, and dreams just for Stephen Curry.

History took a fresh bounce as Curry Camp landed in Asia for the very first time, paired with the debut of Curry Con. A handpicked crew of rising hoopers sharpen their craft under Stephen Curry and his elite coaches while soaking in lessons on leadership and resilience. It is basketball, culture, and inspiration colliding into one electric showcase.

He touched down in China, and the city of Chongqing turned into a stage built for a superstar. Walls near sidewalks carried splashes of Curry Brand graffiti. Trains wore Under Armour logos. Giant yellow balloons spelled his name across rooftops. A drone show lit up the sky with a basketball sailing through a hoop just for him.

The frenzy only grew louder outside his hotel, where fans gathered in waves, chanting and waving jerseys. Some leaned out of taxis with Steph’s name painted across their shirts. Others held custom-made figures of the Warriors icon. When the scenes went viral, Curry himself joined the party, sharing the electrifying welcome with his 58.1 million Instagram followers.

But the trip was more than a celebration. Curry’s arrival marked the release of the World Tour edition of his Series 7 shoes and the official launch of Curry Con. For the first time, Curry Camp came with community events stretching far beyond the court. From Chongqing to Oakland, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Xi’an, the journey is setting a global rhythm only Curry could orchestrate.

Meanwhile, Curry Con promises to be more than a crash course in hoops. It is shaping up as a festival of culture, creativity, and connection for Asian fans chasing basketball dreams. When Threezus sets his vision in motion, the experience turns electric. Nothing stays ordinary, because every detail carries his signature mix of purpose, style, and showmanship.

Stephen Curry’s Curry Camp in China is all about basketball and culture

Undoubtedly, Curry Con has turned Chongqing into a playground of hoops, culture, and creativity. Fans are diving into interactive exhibits tracing Curry Brand’s evolution, sneaker showcases spotlighting the latest drops, and clinics led by Curry himself with special guests. Over three days, the city beats with lessons on teamwork, resilience, and innovation while grassroots runs and school visits bring the mission closer to the community.

The spotlight shines bright on the athletes carrying the banner forward. Stephen Curry steps in as the 4-time NBA Champion, 11-time All-Star, 2-time MVP, Olympic Gold Medalist, and the league’s all-time three-point king. Azzi Fudd rises as the NCAA champion, shaping the future of women’s basketball. Seth Curry keeps the family flame alive with pure shooting, while Jacob Zhu, the first Chinese athlete signed, signals the next wave.

A city painted in lights, a camp bursting with talent, and a convention rewriting the rules of fan culture—Chongqing gave it all. From graffiti on walls to drones in the sky, every detail echoed the Curry effect. Shoes dropped, dreams ignited, and a new wave of athletes took center stage. This is more than a trip. It feels like a movement.