Stephen Curry Could Be Testing Free Agency Market With Auction for Noble Cause: Report

The Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is easily the biggest NBA superstar in sneaker free agency. And it seems like he is in no hurry to double down on a new sneaker deal. In the process of securing a new deal, Curry is enjoying his time in free agency as he wore about 75 pairs of sneakers from different brands on court, and now all of them are getting auctioned at Sotheby’s.

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Process from the auction go to Eat. Learn. Play., the foundation created by Curry and his wife, Ayesha, to fight childhood hunger. However, the value of Curry’s auctioned shoes could very well determine his next sneaker deal as he continues to be the biggest superstar on free agency.

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“If one shoe sells for extraordinarily more than others, it may indicate that the association and that brand has high value, and therefore that brand might be more interested in signing him as an endorser,” Matt Powell, a sports retail industry advisor for Spurwink River, told Front Office Sports.

However, Powell also warns Curry that at 38, the Warriors star is at the twilight of his illustrious career, and every brand approaching him may not be open to signing a long-term contract with a player in year 16 in the NBA. Powell believes the value from this auction could be a way to test the market.

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Meanwhile, according to Mike Skyes, the author of the sneaker blog The Kicks You Wear, high-bidding shoes from brands like Nike or Adidas don’t mean much to Curry’s free agency situation. Rather, Skyes feels that if a shoe from a comparatively smaller brand goes for big money, it would give that brand a great opportunity to establish itself in a crowded USA market. Skyes believes it is an avenue for such a brand to also land a deal with the Warriors star. The current highest-bidding non-Nike sneaker in the auction is a signed, game-worn pair of Li-Ning Jimmy Butler 3 Samba Dancer’ shoes, going for $13,000.

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Curry, at the moment, has returned from a crucial knee injury, which saw him sit on the sidelines for months as he missed 27 games due to the injury. Now, after a few games, he is up for an intense knockout game in the play-in tournament.

Stephen Curry prepares for a crucial Play-In clash against Los Angeles Clippers

Despite all this sneaker-free agency and injury concerns, Stephen Curry finds himself at a crucial juncture of the season for the Golden State Warriors. Overall, they started the campaign with hopes of contending for the title, but with injuries to Jimmy Butler III, things fell apart for the Dubs. Later, Curry himself got injured and picked up a runner’s knee, which forced him to sit on the sidelines since January 31, 2026.

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Imago Apr 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Curry has returned to action, appearing in the Warriors’ last four games and delivering some solid performances. The Dubs need him to be on point in the Play-In game against the Los Angeles Clippers, who beat them last Sunday in the final regular-season game. Interestingly, the Clippers were missing their star player, Kawhi Leonard, who would return for them in the Play-In game. So things will only get tougher for the Dubs.

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On top of that, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has revealed that Curry is not available to play more than 30 minutes on Wednesday, which has been a major blow. Kerr is focused on maintaining Curry’s health and doesn’t want to put a burden on the 37-year-old’s health even if that means putting everything on the line for the Warriors this season. The Chef is up for the challenge, it seems.

“It’s going to be fun,” Curry told reporters. “I mean, we know who they are. Played them twice since the trade deadline. And a little faster pace, obviously without Kawhi [Leonard] tonight, but we know what he’s about and how well he’s been playing.

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“So, it’s just going to be which team can get a game plan together, but stick to that as much as possible. They’re a physical defensive team that likes to switch a lot. So, we got to be properly spaced on offense. We had some good stretches tonight to kind of show that without Draymond [Green]. So, it’s great to have him back for Wednesday.”

Draymond Green was the player who was rested for the Warriors on Sunday’s game, and now on Wednesday, he will be assigned one of the biggest tasks in his career to guard Leonard. The Clippers star remains one of the biggest obstacles for the Dubs as he is averaging a career-high 27.9 points per game while shooting 50.5% from the field.