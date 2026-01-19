Stephen Curry Creates History With Michael Jordan, Larry Bird After 2026 All-Star Selection

Right before the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tipped off on Monday, the NBA made an important announcement. The 2026 All-Star starters list is out. Amidst some obvious entries and surprise snubs, one name remained constant. Stephen Curry. Well, the Baby-Faced Assassin will appear in the event for a twelfth time this year. But that’s not all. He’s a part of an elite club in the league following his selection.

With his 11th All-Star start and 12th appearance overall, Curry now joins an exclusive group of just 17 players in NBA history to reach 12 All-Star selections while staying with a single franchise. This club includes names like Michael Jordan (12), Larry Bird (12), Kobe Bryant (18), Dirk Nowitzki (14), and other legends of the game. Interestingly enough, Curry has become the oldest point guard to ever be an All-Star starter, according to Polymarket Hoops.

At the same time, Curry has the most All-Star selections for the Golden State Warriors. He has surpassed Paul Arizin (10) and Rick Barry (8). If you remember, last year at Chase Center, Steph Curry captured the Kobe Bryant MVP for ravaging through the All-Star weekend. He averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 2 games in the 2025 All-Star Game.

Yet this latest nod reflects current dominance. He is posting 27.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds, ranks second with 149 threes, and 93.1% free throws in the 2025-26 season so far. Meanwhile, Ayesha Curry took her opportunity to celebrate her husband’s latest achievement in the league. And as always, turning into Steph’s greatest cheerleader, Ayesha used her Instagram handle perfectly.

Ayesha Curry gives a shout-out to Stephen Curry

It has been a banner year of recognition for Steph. Just last month, Davidson College honored him by naming a campus exit after him. Then he surpassed Michael Jordan as the player with the most 40-point nights after turning 30 in the league. At the same time, Curry is playing like he is in his prime. And through everything, his wife, Ayesha Curry, stands strong beside him.

Therefore, when Steph’s name appeared all over social media, thanks to the 12th All-Star selection, the mother of 4 took to her IG Story. She shared a post by the Warriors’ official Instagram congratulating Curry. Ayesha, then added a message: “My baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We are so proud of you!”

Now, the Intuit Dome awaits the Stephen Curry Show on February 15, 2026. The 2-time All-Star MVP will surely go for a third. And in this new World vs. USA format, Team World has to worry about one thing, and one thing alone. That is, how to contain a 37-year-old guard on the court. Because let’s face it, Steph Curry is truly unguardable!