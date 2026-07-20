Stephen Curry Demanded To Take Pay-Cut by NBA Fans As $136 Million Extension Talk Emerges

Stephen Curry has spent the last 17 years giving the Warriors fans unforgettable moments. Now, with the team trying to revive the dynasty with one last title, a different conversation has taken over. Instead of debating who the franchise should add next (Bron?), a large section of fans believes that the next big move has to come from Curry himself.

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As a potential two-year, $136.7 million extension looms on August 29 that will keep him with the Warriors through 2030, some fans are urging the Baby-faced Assassin to leave money on the table.

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The debate gained traction across social media as fans weighed what Curry’s next contract could mean for the Warriors’ title hopes. While many argued the franchise icon has earned every dollar after transforming the Warriors into a dynasty, others viewed the situation differently.

A section of fans echoed that Stephen Curry should take a pay cut if he really wants to win one more ring. And end his career, rounding it off at five rings. These demands stemmed from the Dubs’ financial flexibility. They argued that a reduced extension could give the front office enough breathing room to strengthen the roster around Curry. All thanks to the NBA’s restrictive salary-cap landscape.

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The Warriors are already operating close to the league’s second apron threshold, roughly $40 million away from breaking the ceiling. Notably, the team has some roster spots to fill. Crossing it would place heavy restrictions on roster construction.

For instance, it strips off the right to use a first-round pick. In that scenario, every major contract carries added weight, especially when a superstar extension could take up a major portion of the salary. Besides, that reality has placed Stephen Curry’s next deal under the microscope.

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Interestingly, Curry has a proven blueprint in front of him. Jalen Brunson drew widespread praise after he reaped the benefits of agreeing to an early extension. Before signing his 4-year, $156 million deal in July 2024, if he had waited for another eight months, he could have signed a 5-year, $269 million deal.

He decided against it and left $113 million on the table. It enabled the Knicks to have greater financial flexibility to build a championship roster and eventually lift the title in 2026. The Warriors’ financial outlook only adds fuel to the argument.

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Dubnation demands a pay cut from Stephen Curry

The Dubs already committed significant money to reshape the roster, including the acquisition of Jimmy Butler. Injuries and an expensive payroll have left the front office with little margin for error, making every step forward crucial. Above all, with a lack of experienced depth, the decision belongs to Curry. This is how fans reacted to the extension update amid the Warriors’ roster woes:

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“He’s giving up his number and his role on the team? The glaze is crazy,” one fan wrote. But another requested, “Just don’t kill the Dynasty!!!!”

“Take a pay cut, and if you don’t, then don’t complain about not winning. Take the veteran minimum and help the warriors be more flexible.”

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“That’s just too much. I’m sorry, if u want to build a team, he needs to make 30-40m.”

“If he wants to win, he should take less. If he wants to sign the max, which he deserves, that’s a wrap.”

In short, Stephen Curry has earned the right to maximize their value. Yet as extension talks draw closer, fans continue to wrestle with one difficult question. If the extension comes in the way of a championship ring, is it truly necessary to sign it?