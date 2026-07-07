“Stephen Curry Deserves Better”: Analyst Says Warriors’ LeBron James Pursuit Has Stalled Their Offseason

Once LeBron James announced his decision to leave, the Lakers made wholesale changes almost immediately. But the Golden State Warriors, alongside a few other teams, are playing the waiting game to sign the 41-year-old free agent. The front office is reportedly first targeting trading for Anthony Davis to lure Bron to the Bay Area. While the formation of the apparent BIG 4 is huge, currently it has left the Dub Nation shorthanded.

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“We all knew it was all in for Steph and I’m being proactive that this knee will be healthy,” said Daryle “Guru” Johnson, co-host of the Steiny & Guru show on 95.7 The Game. ” I still think he’s box office. I know he is when he’s healthy. So this is just to me an extension of all in for Steph, but I am shocked that there were no other moves around the edges or some chances taken in regard to bringing some other young talent in here, just in case you don’t get him.

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“So I told you during the break, I feel like Steph deserves better. And again, I’m not saying he’s exonerated from missing as many games as he has, but the whole goal was to get him ready, made help, not through the draft. And it looks like guys and gals are dancing. The club is about to close, and the Warriors are hoping that they can get LeBron James.”

Ever since the news broke that LeBron and Anthony Davis could be part of the Warriors, it has brought a sense of hope for the fans. In fact, Draymond Green has declined his $27.7 million option and reportedly will return on a lower contract to free up more funds for the eventual Big 4. But teams like the Cavaliers, Wolves, and Heat all remain in contention to land the 22x All-Star.

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The Warriors have re-signed De’Anthony Melton, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford. However, a true needle-moving signing is still lacking. The front office is still undecided on Jimmy Butler’s torn ACL situation, with almost $57 million tied to salary next season. He could have been the chip to bring in Giannis or Brown before their respective trades. But now the front office remains hopeful to turn that contract into a match for AD’s salary.

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Waiting for LeBron James has also meant making other sacrifices. Pat Spencer has already moved to the Suns. Meanwhile, Quinten Post has agreed to a three-year, $30 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies. Since he is an RFA, the Warriors have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday to decide whether to match the offer.

On Monday, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that optimism about signing LeBron James has decreased, but they will keep a roster spot open. If they fail to sign Bron and are unable to trade for Davis, it creates a huge problem for General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.