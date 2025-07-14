Stephen Curry Disappointed With Michael Jordan After Several Stars Obsess Over New Basketball

” A way of illustrating personality and style in new elements,” said Michael Jordan once when asked why he feels NBA players are the best-dressed athletes. Along with dominating the NBA court in the 80s and 90s, the Chicago Bulls legend was also a ‘fashion icon’ when off of it. From sweaters and shirts to tailor-made suits, Jordan exuded the class of the ’90s through his apparel. However, it is now the 2020s, and one particular Jordan fit didn’t come off as appealing to a big fan of his, Stephen Curry

Curry recently participated in a golf game with the crew of ‘Good Good’, which creates golfwear. As they travelled in the golf cart to the next hole, one of the crew members asked Curry to rank the golf swings of some of the renowned athletes. Curry gave Devin Booker an 8, Austin Reaves a 6, and D’Angelo Russell a 7. When the golf swing of Michael Jordan popped up, Curry immediately exclaimed, “The GOAT”. However, he couldn’t give the 6x NBA champion a rating on his swing, as he was too distracted by what the latter was wearing.

“The fit is a 4 out of 10. But that’s a guy, you know, like loves the game. Like he’s trying to get in all the right positions,” said Curry. “I can’t even rate the swing. I’m just rating the fit. It’s too distracting.” Well, Curry didn’t have anything to say about the swing, but the ‘criticism’ on Jordan’s attire was hilarious.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the video shown to Curry, Michael Jordan was wearing a Black T-shirt, with the ‘Air Jordan’ logo on the side, a white cap (also carrying the iconic logo), and red capri pants, attached with a white belt. The shoes he wore were also red in color. Just seeing the back of his fit was enough for Curry to dismiss it.

AD

Golf Outfits have been, for a long time, the epitome of both comfort and style. From polo and sweater vest pairings to driving shoes with a knitted shirt and a pair of chocolate-brown pleated trousers that went with a five-panel cap, Jordan kept proving that. However, indeed, his fashion choices on the green field weren’t to everyone’s liking. Back in 2017, ‘Golf Digest 75’ reporter Stephen Hennessey gave out his remarks on a photo that Jordan had taken with ESPN host Mike Greenberg. He called out the white belt that accompanied the pastel shorts and purple golf shirt as “the first flagrant foul”. He then criticized ‘His Airness’ for wearing the same outfit back in 2012, and claimed that “Someone needs to give His Airness a golf makeover as a holiday gift”. Compared to that, Stephen Curry’s ‘criticism’ seems quite PG-13.

In the end, when it comes to golf, fashion takes a back seat in terms of overall skill. Over the years, both Michael Jordan and the Warriors star have let out their competitive side on the golf courses too, and have even held each other’s admiration for that. Whether it is the foundation they laid or a growing interest in the sport amongst basketball players, other big names are also now trying their hand at this sport.

Have LeBron James and Dwyane also started playing golf?

During an interview with ‘RSNG’, Michael Jordan discussed his love of golf by stating, “At the heart of it, I am a competitive sportsman, even in retirement. I want to get up, I want to win, I want to experience that thrill. “Golf is the new basketball!”. Just because you retire from basketball does not mean that competitive spirit goes away. Bearing that, another retired NBA player, and one who is right on the edge of it, has also been trying their hand at the sport.

For 16 years, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade dominated on the NBA court. After his retirement, he began receiving some lessons from Tiger Woods himself. As Wade recalled, “He taught me a few things. Hopefully, it will translate. But to be out there with the G.O.A.T. in my eyes in that sport and being able to talk to him about Sam and Charley [Tiger’s kids] and his father. It was a great day.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In late September 2023, he celebrated making his first hole-in-one at the Pebble Beach golf course in California. Everyone from Usher to LeBron James sent their congratulations.

via Imago Credit: Dwyane Wade/Instagram

Speaking of LeBron James, the player has dabbled with a golf club for a while, but hasn’t been able to find his footing. As USA TODAY Sports reporter Chris Chase highlighted, “LeBron James plays golf like the Knicks play basketball”. Jeez! In fact, during the session with the ‘Good Good’ crew, Stephen Curry jokingly laughed at the NBA All-Time Scorer’s swing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This came a few days after Stephen Curry mimicked LeBron’s swing in a hilarious impersonation. However, Curry meant all that in good faith, and added at the end that “But we all want to welcome LeBron James to the world of golf because the game needs you, big fella”.

Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have already made a name for themselves in tournaments like the American Century Championship. Let’s see if Wade and LeBron reach a similar height on the Gold Course as well.