Stephen Curry, Draymond Green Ready to Move Past Kristaps Porzingis Amid Reports on Warriors Looking to Trade Him

The Golden State Warriors opened their 2026–27 regular season with a 127–105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Still, the shadow hanging over the team after the game centered on the ongoing absence and uncertain future of center Kristaps Porzingis. While Porzingis was meant to be the strategic anchor of Steve Kerr’s rotation, a change in circumstances has raised serious trade and retirement speculation.

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Amid reports that the Warriors are actively exploring trade avenues for Porzingis while the 31-year-old considers retirement due to recurring postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) symptoms, franchise cornerstones Stephen Curry and Draymond Green addressed the difficult situation head-on.

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Speaking to reporters after opening night, Curry expressed deep sympathy for the big man while acknowledging the void left in their frontcourt rotation.

“It’s a hard one for all reasons, him and personally first and foremost,” Curry said. “But us as a team knowing you have an idea of who you are coming into a season, we always said availability was a big factor for our team with the guys that we already had out. So, it’s no secret that, that spot was an important one for us, especially with his skill set. So, I mean, it’s hard to talk about it with keeping the humanity of it in, in mind, but it is a tough one to, to figure out for the now, for the future. Again, you had a good look of what we were supposed to be as a team. We have to overcome that, obviously, but we would have loved to have him here.”

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Steve Kerr had revealed he had planned a five-out offense centered around Porzingis. But when the Latvian was unable to participate in the training camp in Hawaii, Kerr adapted by using Al Horford. It also appears that the team has recalibrated without Porzingis.

When asked if he’s had any contact with Porzingis, Curry made it clear, “not since training camp started.”

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Meanwhile, Draymond Green offered a pragmatic, forward-looking perspective on how the locker room must handle the uncertainty. He simultaneously dismissed any idea that the team is dwelling on trades or injuries.

When asked about the uncertainty surrounding Porzingis, Green emphasized that the remaining players simply have to step up on the floor.

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“So, no, you know, you go out there and play,” Green said. “If a guy’s injured, you don’t sit in the locker room like, ‘Oh, man, I want to…’ You go play.”

When pressed on whether Porzingis’ absence puts significantly more physical responsibility on his own shoulders, specifically playing heavy minutes at the center position since the preseason, Green simply confirmed, “Yeah, definitely.”

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The rumors come after Porzingis recently cemented a two-year, $40 million extension over the summer. The veteran big man was slated to start at center for the Warriors following the Jonathan Kuminga trade with the Atlanta Hawks in February.

However, after experiencing a flare-up of POTS symptoms ahead of training camp, Porzingis met with general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and medical director Rick Celebrini to discuss his health and future. While no definitive return date was in sight, reports emerged that the Warriors might trade him.

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An anonymous Warriors source told The Athletic that the team has contacted other front offices to test the temperature for Porzingis’ tradeable contract. The Bucks were one team, according to the source, though no deal is imminent.

Shams Charania also reported that the Warriors are exploring trade options while Porzingis battles POTS, but added a footnote, “If there is no breakthrough in recovery, stepping away from basketball — for good — is possible.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s season opener against the Lakers, the Warriors issued an official statement clarifying their position.

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“In response to today’s media report regarding Kristaps Porzingis, we are not going to comment on trade speculation or reports regarding his health-related matter or future. As noted last week, conversations between the Warriors, Kristaps and his representatives will remain private. We are not anticipating Kristaps being around the team in the immediate future. We’ll provide additional updates when available and appropriate.”

The Warriors are also weighing administrative options. Should Porzingis decide to walk away from professional basketball, his salary would remain on the books unless they trade him first.

With Porzingis sidelined alongside Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, head coach Steve Kerr will lean heavily on Green, Al Horford, Yaxel Lendeborg, and rookie Graham Ike as the team navigates around a veteran core with caution.