Stephen Curry Drops Honest Injury Update, Sends Clear Warning to Warriors Locker Room

Jan 30, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during a break in the action against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors continue to lie in wait. As the regular season inches closer to the finish line, superstar guard Stephen Curry has continued to sit out, missing 10 consecutive games with a lingering case of Runner’s Knee. His loss has made the fight to stay competitive much harder, and now, the man himself has delivered an update on his status.

“I’m feeling better,” Curry told ESPN‘s Malika Andrews during tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. “This is a weird one. It’s kind of unpredictable how to heal, but every day since All-Star weekend has been progress. That’s all I can ask for and hope I’m back out soon.”

Curry also detailed that patience with the injury remains a key part of the process, talking about stacking multiple good days in a row, and that he wishes to be out there sooner than later.

Runner’s Knee is a condition that usually occurs due to overuse, in this case because Curry tried to play through knee soreness multiple times, and that he did so for about five games before starting to sit games out. Even when he does return, the nature of the injury means that it’s unlikely for Curry to play back-to-backs, and will have to be ramped up slowly on minute restrictions.

“I haven’t gotten on the court yet,” Curry said when asked about his progress. “Trying to stay in shape, strength and everything else around my body, knowing that at this stage, once you get back, it’s kind of a full sprint to the playoffs. So once I get back on the court, it is a little bit of a pain tolerance thing.”

For now, all the Dubs can do is hope that their leader is back on court as soon as possible.

With the postseason picture becoming clearer as the season continues, Stephen Curry’s timeline becomes significant for the Warriors, who, as of now, seem likely to land in the Play-In Tournament. Health is a top priority, and Curry seems to know that the team has to accept the situation they’re in right now.

Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts toward the Milwaukee Bucks bench during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

“Every season you have to adjust to what the reality is, and that is our reality right now,” Curry said told Andrews. “We still have an outside chance to get out of play in the sixth spot, but two teams we’ve got to jump… We just want to have a home game in that play-in situation if we can. We still know at full strength we are good enough to win a playoff season against anybody. It’s just, ‘Can we get there healthy?'”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his return, Curry knows that the Warriors can still accomplish nearly anything if him and his costars are on the floor.

Despite Jimmy Butler being out for the season, a combination of Curry, Draymond Green, and Kristaps Porzingis is still a solid core. Right now, they need to figure out identity and be more consistent, at least until Curry is back.