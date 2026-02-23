Stephen Curry Drops New Hint on Free Agency Decision After Teasing Klay Thompson Reunion

Stephen Curry is sitting out games, yet drawing all the attention. Sneakerheads can’t get enough of his wild free agency choices. However, in enjoying the autonomy of putting on any sneaker he desires, the Baby Face Assassin is very much focused on finding the right partner to expand his Curry brand. That’s the reason the attention remains on his feet. The Warriors’ latest game against the Nuggets may have provided another hint.

Not much is known about Curry’s sneaker free agency choice. The Sole Retriever reported it’s down to three companies. Only one of them – ANTA has made a loud roar. The rest of the two are still under wraps. The four-time NBA champion choosing to wear Adidas Mutumbo’s could be that easter egg.

It’s a vintage shoe that’s out of existence on the NBA floor. Stephen Curry has also previously worn signature sneakers belonging to James Harden and Anthony Edwards, both part of the three stripes family. That’s among the reasons the rumor mills are working in overdrive with the two-time MVP bringing back a classic Adidas sneaker.

But it could very well be a choice for the occasion. Stephen Curry has used his sneaker free agency to honor athletes of the past and present. Tonight, he was on the sidelines watching the Warriors take on the Nuggets. The late great Dikembe Mutombo enjoyed his prime in Denver. That might have gone into Curry’s decision to wear the Hall of Famer’s signature sneaker. It was an ode of respect to one of the greatest defenders who wore the Nuggets jersey.

That’s one of the things Curry has tried to do. Find the right occasion to display his rare sneaker collection, which he couldn’t wear while with Under Armour.

Stephen Curry and ANTA make a public appearance

Similar to Adidas, Nike, and other brands, ANTA seemed to be one of the sneakers Curry longed to wear. He debuted Kyrie Irving’s latest launch with the Chinese brand last month. During All-Star weekend, the 37-year-old sported Klay Thompson’s ANTA sneakers that celebrated his lifetime deal.

There was never a sign of Stephen Curry appreciating ANTA’s culture. It always seemed like his footwear choices came attached with a specific occasion. But with this brand in particular, that has changed. The four-time champion might actually be testing out ANTA’s quality for the future.

Recently, Curry practiced alongside the WNBA’s Sabrina Ionescu. During the workout, Curry wore the ANTA SV Eclosion Type 2. But one detail stood out. On the back of the sneaker was the Curry brand logo, making an appearance for the first time outside of his exclusive Under Armour gear.

That stands out as the biggest hint for the future of the Curry brand. Until this point, no brand has taken the effort to create a custom sneaker for the Warriors cornerstone. Moreover, ANTA is well recognised as a brand that welcomes partner inclusivity. Kyrie Irving has a large say in the creatives. It’s a brand that might help charter a clean path for Curry to achieve his ambitions with his brand.

Are they the ones to carry the Curry brand forward? Can’t be said for certain. But it sure seems that they have made the most progress of any other brand.