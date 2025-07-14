Stephen Curry Drops Rare NFL Confession on LeBron James Amid Rumored Link Up With Another Lakers Star

Stephen Curry is everywhere now. Court. Ticked. Golf. Done. NFL? Well, for now, let’s stick to the swing. And when you swing like a pro, you want to win every game like a champ. That’s what Stephen Curry’s mantra was when he returned to Lake Tahoe this year. Edgewood Golf Course waited for the homecoming of its dedicated 2023 champion. Another hole-in-one? Yes, please. Did it happen? No. However, finishing fifth wasn’t so bad after all. At least he didn’t finish 69th like Charles Barkley. Speaking of Chuck, maybe it’s time he took off the “coward” pin from Curry’s collar.

The 37-year-old Golden State Warriors star walked in at the ACC and played his game. Neat and perfect, yet Joe Pavelski took the crown. Meanwhile, the Baby-Faced Assassin joined hands with Good Good for a fun interview at Lake Tahoe. And mind you, there seems to be no conversation about sports without talking about LeBron James, at least when Curry’s around. Now, LeBron might be a newbie in the game of golf. But put him on a gridiron, and you’ll see the beast come to life.

Before ruling NBA courts, James was catching touchdowns under Friday night lights. Back in Akron at St. Vincent–St. Mary, he played wide receiver like he owned the end zone. By his sophomore year, he was first-team all-state. If hoops hadn’t called, the NFL might’ve had its King. Imagine this: A 6’9″ potential wide receiver going all-out to defend a possible slot receiver (that would be Stephen Curry). What would that look like?

YouTuber Matt Scharff tried imitating Bron’s action. “See, the thing is, LeBron’s not doing this stuff. He’s not there. Yeah, LeBron is. Steph’s never been there. LeBron, be that over,” he acted out while Steph was left giggling. Then Curry confessed: “He didn’t have to cover all that ground. He’s just going to put a hand on you, and he ain’t going to be able to move. Have you ever heard that—quit while you’re ahead?” When one picks golf, the other is defending on the gridiron.

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.

Simply put, LeBron on a football field—no sprint needed, just dominance on demand. Steph Curry painted the picture loud and clear. One touch, and defenders freeze. Why chase when the game bends to your will? That’s LeBron James in cleats. And as Steph teased, some legends end the game the moment they win, just to stay untouchable.

Well, well, winning the ACC wasn’t in Stephen Curry’s favor this year. He surely missed out on bagging that iconic Curry Belt, too. However, he might have another interesting chance in the upcoming few months, as the golf season is rolling out before him. And this time, he will have some more NBA peers by his side.

Not LeBron James, but his teammate might pair up with Stephen Curry for some golfing action

Think your swing can turn heads? Good Good’s Golf Championship is calling. In September this time, rising stars will battle for a $100,000 purse. Entry is free, glory is priceless, and $50,000 goes to the champ. Time to chase greatness in style. This might be Stephen Curry’s call for a redemption arc in golf. Because the hosts invited him to the big event. And well, Los Angeles Lakers star, Austin Reaves, will also join the party. At the same time, Alex Caruso and Cooper Flagg might also grace the course.

“We have an event. I don’t know if anyone’s told you about it. September 4th—I need to double-check the date, but it’s in Chicago. We’re trying. What I heard is that Reaves, Cooper Flagg, and Caruso are all possibly in right now. I feel like if you played—I did—I feel like if you were in, they’d all be in too,” Stephen Curry was told.



When golf calls, Steph Curry answers with flair. From Tahoe tales to gridiron giggles and a side of LeBron lore, the summer swing saga is heating up. With Reaves, Caruso, and Flagg in the mix, September might just be the tee box of destiny. So prepare yourself, as Curry’s comeback could be legendary.