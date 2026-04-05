Stephen Curry Embraces “New Normal” for His Health Ahead of Injury Return

“The sun is shining a little brighter, food tastes a little better.” That’s how Steve Kerr described the mood around the Golden State Warriors as Stephen Curry closed in on a return after nearly two months out. After a brutal stretch without their star, the optimism is real. But Curry’s comeback comes with a clear reality — managing what he calls a “new normal” with his knee.

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Speaking ahead of Sunday’s return, Curry offered both reassurance and caution. The good news is there’s no structural damage in his knee. The bigger takeaway, however, is that he’s entering a different phase of his career — one that requires constant management rather than full recovery.

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Responding to a reporter’s question on whether he needs to worry about his knee in the offseason, Stephen Curry said, “Yes and no. There’s nothing structurally wrong with my knee, so it’s not like I’m compromised out there. It is a new normal, though. If that makes sense, it’s just a matter of understanding what I need to do off the court to make sure everything around my knee is strong and firing the right way.”

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However, on a positive note, the 4x NBA Champ has embraced the challenge ahead of him. “I will take full advantage of the off-season whenever it is, to have a full reset, and then you just kind of figure out what it looks like next year. But right now, I kind of understand what to do.” There’s a lot to take away from this brief reply.

Curry’s response highlights a bigger picture. He’s already thinking about a full reset in the offseason, but at the same time, his uncertainty about when that offseason begins signals one thing — he’s fully locked in on making a push this postseason. More importantly, his confidence in understanding how to manage the knee right now gives the Warriors a much-needed boost heading into the final stretch.

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That urgency comes from where the Warriors stand right now. Without Curry, Golden State went 13-23 during his 27-game absence, sliding down to the edge of the Western Conference Play-In picture. With just five games left — including a back-to-back — his return isn’t just a boost, it’s essential for survival.

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Can Stephen Curry’s “New Normal” Still Carry the Warriors?

After missing 27 straight games with patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee, Curry has finally been cleared to return. The timing couldn’t be more critical, with only a handful of games left to build rhythm before the Play-In tournament begins.

Can he withstand the heat? Well, if you’re a Dubs fan, no need to worry, as the man guaranteed himself. Curry, speaking of getting into rhythm, said, “I feel like I can do anything out there and be Superman, but I understand it’s gonna take a minute to get back into the flow of things.” A minute definitely isn’t that long.

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This isn’t the first time Curry has had to adapt. Early in his career, recurring ankle injuries forced him to completely rethink his conditioning and durability, a shift that ultimately helped him become an MVP. Similarly, veterans like LeBron James have embraced strict maintenance routines late in their careers to stay elite. Curry’s “new normal” is simply the latest evolution in that process.

At the same time, Curry’s return unlocks a new dynamic alongside Kristaps Porzingis, who has been a bright spot since arriving midseason. Averaging over 17 points per game, Porzingis has carried part of the offensive load during Curry’s absence. Now, with both players on the floor, the Warriors finally get a chance to test a pairing that could reshape their offense heading into the postseason.