Stephen Curry Explains Role in Front Office Decisions as Age Critics Receive Clear Message

For Stephen Curry, hearing people talk about his age is about as surprising as realizing your favorite ’90s song is now played on classic radio. Yep, it’s been that long. At 37, with Draymond Green at 35 and Jimmy Butler about to hit 36, the narrative swirling around the Golden State Warriors sounds familiar. You know — “they’re too old,” “they can’t do it anymore.”

But Steph, cool as ever, gave his take with the smoothness of a corner three. “We’ve kind of kicked away Father Time for a long, long while. So hopefully we can do it for another couple of years,” he said when asked about the age talk. His message? It’s all about health, chemistry, and maybe just a pinch of knowing what you’re doing on a basketball court.

“I mean, if you look at every team… you know, OKC had a relatively healthy run and that’s what you need,” Stephen Curry added. “For us to get through a regular season… try to be in a position where we’re not chasing anything down the stretch — that would be nice.”

By now, the doubters are just background noise in the Stephen Curry soundtrack. And no, they don’t even make it to the playlist.

via Imago Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after his dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“At this point, it’s just white noise,” Steph said on dealing with skeptics. “I’m self-motivated enough. I don’t really need any outside motivation… I still love to play the game. And if I have that, then I have great teammates, I have a great culture… I don’t really need any outside noise to motivate me.”

Basically, if you thought a hot take on sports radio was going to fuel Stephen Curry, you might want to try harder. The man’s been shutting critics up since before some fans knew what a Splash Brother was.

Assistant GM? Not Exactly — But Steph Definitely Picks His Spots

One of the more fun narratives of this offseason is that Stephen Curry apparently became the assistant GM of Davidson College’s basketball programs. But if you’re picturing him barging into Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s office with a trade proposal in hand, you might want to pump the brakes.

“My role with Dunleavy is a little different… we have a great chain of communication,” Steph clarified. “It’s not like I’m trying to overstep… we all have a job to do for us to win.”

Of course, when your job includes being the face of the franchise, breaking three-point records like dishware at a Greek wedding, and casually winning four titles, your “input” carries some weight. Just don’t expect him to be pitching blockbuster trades over brunch.

Vince Carter — who basically made a career out of playing till half his draft class retired — had some wisdom for those doubting the Warriors. “They have an advantage because of knowledge,” Carter said. “We always look at age and we think, ‘Oh, they can’t do it.’ But look at the knowledge.”

For Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, that knowledge is what’s supposed to keep the Warriors in the hunt. As Vince added, “You need a mixture of everything… Now you have to put the young guys around that to guide them.”

via Imago Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after defeating the Houston Rockets after game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

That’s why Curry’s hoping guys like Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Quinten Post step up this year. Or as Carter puts it, it’s about gearing the vets up for the playoffs, not asking them to carry every Tuesday night in January.

Let’s not forget that Stephen Curry is making boss moves off the court too. His assistant GM gig at Davidson College? First active pro to hold such a role in major North American sports. He’s mentoring athletes, helping with recruiting, and even launching an NIL fund with Ayesha Curry — all while giving Davidson a leg up in a brutal college hoops scene.

But don’t worry, Stephen Curry isn’t moonlighting as the Warriors‘ shadow GM. His hands-off approach with Golden State’s front office lets him focus on the court, though sources say he was plenty supportive of the Jimmy Butler trade.

Coach Steve Kerr himself called Steph’s Davidson role “largely ceremonial,” just another example of how the Warriors’ culture thrives with their players being more than just athletes.