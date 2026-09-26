Stephen Curry Faces Backlash Despite Taking $21M Pay Cut on New Warriors Deal

The offseason’s most significant looming question in the Bay Area has been answered definitively on the eve of training camp. 2x NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on a massive two-year, $116 million contract extension, ensuring the franchise icon remains in Golden State through at least the 2028–29 season. It’s a steep discount from what he was originally worth. But somehow, there’s no satisfying Dub Nation.

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Shams Charania reported that Curry has secured his financial and professional future in the Bay by locking in a two-year, $116 million contract extension, keeping him tied to the franchise through the 2028–29 season. By taking less than the $136.7 million maximum extension he was eligible to receive, Curry effectively took a $21 million pay cut. The decision was designed to grant general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office greater luxury tax relief and flexibility as they navigate the roster’s future.

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However, despite sacrificing over $20 million to remain a franchise lifer, Curry found himself at the receiving end of intense social media backlash following the announcement.

Coming off a 2025–26 campaign where he was limited to 43 games due to lingering knee issues, reactions from Dub fans online ranged from frustration over the team’s long-term championship outlook to sharp skepticism regarding the true impact of his financial concession.

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Stephen Curry’s $116 million extension elicits mixed reactions

After being in limbo about Stephen Curry’s future in Golden State, the extension news was largely polarizing. Even those who were happy that he stuck to his ‘Warriors lifer’ declaration felt that the team’s chances for a championship are low.

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Rather than celebrating the sacrifice made by the 4x NBA champion, a vocal segment of the NBA fan base used the news to question Curry’s legacy, durability, and team-building leverage. Skeptics immediately attacked his annual salary figures, like, “Is he loyal or has he just had a super team his entire career. 60 million a year not hard to stay he’s a bum.”

Other fans expressed frustration at the Warriors’ current position in the tough Western Conference, viewing the extension as a guarantee that the veteran-heavy roster will remain stuck in the middle of the standings. One fan bluntly summarized the team’s projected trajectory by asserting he is “condemning himself to the play in.”

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The debate over Curry’s decision also highlighted the double standards often placed on superstar loyalty, as supporters jumped in to defend the point guard against harsh criticism, noting, “$116M contract, yet Steph finds himself in a lose-lose situation. People are sad. If he would have left, the same people would be calling him a ring chaser. Recognize the greatness & loyalty to GS.”

Many speculate that the two-year contract timeline is the countdown for Curry’s retirement. Meanwhile, fan expectations regarding roster reinforcement took a major hit.

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Despite reports indicating that Curry took less money to help the Warriors pursue elite talent in upcoming free agency cycles, some fans felt the $58 million average annual value didn’t provide enough discount to make a meaningful difference, declaring, “So the talk about a discount so they can compete was fake.”

Health concerns were another major talking point given Curry’s recent struggle with injuries, lingering runner’s knee, and advancing age. While acknowledging his historical impact, one fan questioned the wisdom of giving a top-tier contract to an aging veteran, stating, “Don’t get me wrong curry is the best player of all time but this is a bit of an overpay for someone who’s been injury prone the last 3 years.”

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Finally, long-time Warriors supporters reacted with bittersweet acceptance, realizing that locking up a high percentage of the cap could severely limit the franchise’s ability to assemble a championship-caliber supporting cast for one last title run. Reflecting on the end of Golden State’s golden era, one resigned fan wrote, “It was a good ride #30 but not seeing you get 5th ring gonna hurt so much 🥲.”