Stephen Curry’s Family Reacts to Valkyries’ Potential Title Win as Steve Kerr’s YMCA Remarks Fuel WNBA Debate

The Golden State Valkyries stand on the precipice of sports history, sitting just one victory away from capturing the 2026 WNBA championship. Holding a commanding 3–2 series lead following a hard-fought 64–55 win over the Atlanta Dream in Game 5, the second-year franchise is just a successful 40 minutes away from hoisting the trophy.

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However, heading into Game 6, the biggest talking point across the basketball world isn’t just the on-court matchup. It’s the startling 9:30 AM PT starting time. The unusual morning slot has sparked widespread discussion about venue constraints and scheduling challenges in women’s professional basketball, drawing sharp commentary from Warriors coach Steve Kerr and members of the broader Golden State family.

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Among them, Stephen Curry’s sister-in-law, Callie Curry, captured the surreal nature of the early tip-off on social media, writing in an October 27, 2026, Threads post: “valkyrie potentially closing out & winning a chip before lunch on the west coast on thursday is wild.” Meanwhile, Kerr pointed to the logistical hurdles behind the bizarre timing, highlighting the stark contrast between standard arena pacing and the WNBA’s frantic scramble for suitable playoff venues.

The morning start time is the direct result of a major arena crunch in Atlanta. The WNBA Finals were initially slated to take place at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia, the Dream’s usual home court. However, with a seating capacity of just 3,500, league officials faced immense pressure to secure a larger stage for a championship-clinching game.

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Relocating to the 17,000-seat State Farm Arena solved the capacity issue but created a direct calendar conflict with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, who were already scheduled to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on the same evening. To work around the NBA schedule, the WNBA opted for an unprecedented morning slot, prompting Kerr to remark that playing an early game is still “better than, you know, having it at the YMCA that night in front of 75 people.”

While Kerr noted he will be tuning in during his team’s off day, given that both the Warriors and Valkyries share ownership under Joe Lacob, the unique time slot has thrust league scheduling limits into the national spotlight.

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Should the Valkyries close out the series on Thursday morning, it will mark a meteoric rise for a franchise established just two years ago in May 2024. Entering the postseason as the number two seed after finishing the regular season with an impressive 32–12 record, the young team has defied expectations following an 8th-seed playoff debut in their inaugural campaign.

Anchored by star guard Gabby Williams, who has dominated the postseason averaging 19.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, alongside key contributions from Veronica Burton and Janelle Salaun, Golden State has positioned itself on the brink of glory.

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The Atlanta Dream now face a steep uphill climb on the road, needing a victory in Game 6 to force a decisive Game 7 and keep their championship hopes alive.