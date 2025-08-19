Stephen Curry Feels at Ease as No Security Hazards to Alter Future Plans in China

Stephen Curry shares a special bond with China. Touring the Asian country since 2014, Curry has developed a massive fan base while establishing a close connection with the local culture. And the love is mutual, evident from Curry’s recent social media post. “Counting down the hours until I touchdown in China.⏳. These tours have been something I loved since the earlier days in my career,” Curry said in a post before he arrived in Chongqing, for the China leg of his ‘Curry Training Camp World Tour.’ As part of this training camp, Curry will conduct his now-famous training sessions for the next 4-5 days. And his Welcome? Nothing short of spectacular.

As Curry landed in China, he was greeted by a mob of fans who took to the streets for the 4x NBA champion’s arrival. His arrival was also marked by a stunning drone and light show that used thousands of drones to display a basketball swish up in the air alongside multiple-story buildings glowing with bright colors. Now, that’s how you welcome a champion. And, of course, we got a glimpse of Curry’s Chongqing escapade from his socials.

The Warriors’ superstar social media accounts were filled with updates of his adventures in the Land of the Dragon. In his latest X post, he shared the highlights of his first day in Chongqing, with one image of a drone show recreating his iconic ‘Night Night’ pose, and another from a promotional event for Under Armour, where he’s posing sitting on a basketball. “Chongqing, you showed out. 🔥Day 1 of the Curry Brand China Tour was packed with Curry Camp, Curry Con, and so many moments in between. The fans brought incredible energy from the jump, and getting to connect with city executives gave us a deeper look at what makes this place so special. If this is how the trip starts, we’re in for something unforgettable,” read the caption.

As reported by ‘Sports Plus’ reporter John Yeong, the recent visit marks the first time that Curry Camp was hosted outside of the United States. Along with the camp, fans also got to experience the inaugural Curry Con. It is a basketball culture convention that reportedly blends sport, innovation, and community as part of one showcase. Reportedly, Curry is also connecting with the local community through school visits, grassroots basketball runs, and cultural exchange programs.

Recent reports indicate that Stephen Curry appears to have avoided some of the issues from his China tour last year. Back in September 2024, the Warriors star was set to travel to Xi’an, but the city’s local government provisionally cancelled Curry’s visit to the city “due to overcrowding”. Before that, Curry’s arrival in Chengdu also wasn’t smooth. The hotel where he was staying was engulfed with fans, both inside and outside. Weibo fan accounts reported that traffic was severely messed up, and one incident was reported where a fan reached out and grabbed Curry by the arm while he and his security team were attempting to get to the elevators.

But does Steph’s visit to China have an underlying reason behind it?

Stephen Curry Signs 400 Shoes And Drills 3-Pointers During China Tour

It is no secret that Stephen Curry’s brand needs to establish a footing in China. According to reports, Under Armour’s overall market share in the Asian country slipped to 2.3% in Q2 2025. It fell behind Nike (22%), Anta (16%), and Li-Ning (12%). Curry, who has plans to take his signature brand to Air Jordan’s level, faces stiff competition in the Chinese market from Anta’s Klay Thompson signature shoes, Li-Ning’s Dwyane Wade collection. Hence, Curry is putting his best foot forward in the country to improve his brand’s stature.

In a recent Instagram post, Stephen Curry highlighted his arrival in Chongqing, with his brother Seth Curry and UConn star Azzi Fudd accompanying him. In the same post, the Warriors star displayed 400 Curry brand shoes that he had especially signed to be distributed during the camp. They adorned a whole corner of the hotel room, ready to be given out to enthusiastic fans.

Along with that, Curry also took the court at the start of his tour to show off his skill set from beyond the arc. During a workout session, he dropped a series of triples from the corner. A local fan also posted a 1:23-minute-long video of this shooting barrage, in which Curry missed only one 3-pointer! That’s one too many for three-point king. But the crowd kept on cheering, clearly in awe of his skills.

Curry concluded his Day 1 with a statement, “Bringing Curry Camp to Asia is about more than basketball—it’s about inspiring the next generation”.