Stephen Curry Flaunts Ayesha Curry’s Special Gift After Personal Offseason Loss

Some people wear their hearts on their sleeves, and Stephen Curry wears his on a tube of guava jelly lip treatment. Not just any treatment, mind you, but one with a personalisation scrawled across it, gifted by none other than Ayesha Curry. Sweet gesture? Yes. But the timing? Now, that’s where things get interesting.

Somewhere between the clink of a 7-iron and the sting of a lost bet, Stephen Curry posted a curious Instagram story. No stat line. No court. Just a close-up of a glistening lip treatment in shade “Guava Jelly,” its glossy tube etched with a custom: “30.” A shout out to Sweet July Skin, his wife Ayesha Curry’s brand, or something more personal? Because if you look closely, this wasn’t just any skincare promo. It was a husband, licking his wounds with a little self-care and a lot of subtle flex.

The man just lost his first-ever 1v1 YouTube golf match. And the timing? Chef’s kiss. Because the lip treatment may be more than just a balm, it might’ve been a metaphor. When Curry loses, he doesn’t pout. He posts. The 4x NBA champion and 2x MVP took the L in a head-to-head match against YouTuber and rising golf content queen Gabriella DeGasperis, a.k.a. Gabby Golf Girl. The rules were simple.

18 holes. No strokes, mulligans, or mercy. The stakes? Humbling. If Curry lost, he had to call up another NBA player and convince them to face Gabby in a future match. If Gabby lost, she’d caddy for Curry at the American Century Championship. Spoiler: she’s not polishing clubs anytime soon.

Steph Curry, a +1 handicap who once made an eagle at Augusta and routinely hovers atop the leaderboard at celebrity golf events, came into the match as the clear favorite. This is a man who competed on the Korn Ferry Tour—golf’s equivalent of the NBA’s G League, but with polos. But what unfolded over the hour-long YouTube video was a different kind of shootout, and one he couldn’t quite clutch.

“I can’t believe you beat me,” Curry said. And therefore, he made the call to Devin Booker, saying, “So I’m out here on the gold course and I just lost a bet and I had to pay it up and you’re the most amazing teammate anybody can have, so I figured you’d come in and help me out.” And Booker, ever the “most amazing teammate,” agreed. “She got game, man, she got game… I lost, it’s all good though,” Curry emphasised. Though sure, the loss stung. But let’s not act like Curry’s legacy is on the rocks.

Steph Curry, still the Golden Boy even in the rough

This is the same guy who averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season on 44.8% shooting. Who dropped 50 in Game 7 against the Kings in the 2023 playoffs. Who, despite the Golden State Warriors‘ early exit in 2025 and the sting of losing out on the ESPY for Best Championship Performance, continues to grow as a public figure, husband, and competitor. And let’s talk Sweet July.

Ayesha Curry’s brand isn’t just a side hustle, people. It’s rather an empire of her own. From skincare to lifestyle content, she’s building a space rooted in intentional living and luxury self-care. Steph tagging her brand was a strategy. That personalized tube of gloss? It said, my name still carries weight, with my wife supporting me as always. The number 30 will always be a Curry legacy. And if we’re being real, Steph’s off-court playbook might be even smoother than his jumper.

He’s got a production company (Unanimous Media), a bourbon brand (Gentleman’s Cut), and a growing catalogue of golf content that’s low-key addicting. The man knows how to turn any loss into a lifestyle flex. The Warriors may not have finished the season on a high, but Steph is still quietly shaping culture.

Whether it’s showing up in streetwear fits that land on GQ’s mood board or casually posting luxury skincare with a championship wink, he’s mastered the art of the pivot. And now? He’s got a rematch to plan, and another NBA player to drag into the golf world.

So yes, he lost a match. But with Ayesha’s gloss in one hand and a phone full of NBA contacts in the other, Stephen Curry’s offseason is still looking pretty sweet. Lip treatment: Guava Jelly. Ego bruise: minor. Aura? Still MVP. Stay tuned, people. There’s no way this is the last time Steph lets a YouTuber write the script.