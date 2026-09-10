Stephen Curry Forced to Sell $11 Million Property After Backlash Derails Major San Francisco Dream

Stephen Curry’s heart belongs to San Francisco. He envisioned Thirty Ink thriving there. Then, last year, that dream collapsed, setting off a painful chain of events that changed everything.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to The San Francisco Standard’s report, “Stephen Curry has sold the building that was slated to become the headquarters of his eight businesses and 13 entities, despite efforts from city leaders to preserve the plans, property records indicate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His San Francisco property now has a new owner, with Dane Reinsurance Inc. paying roughly $11 million for the 600 20th St. site this week. Moreover, the Utah-based company is connected with Corgi. Michael Davis, Nicolas Laqua, and Seth Heber Beddes lead Dane Reinsurance. They also hold executive roles at the AI insurance startup. Meanwhile, Corgi plans 24-hour cafes across San Francisco in the city.

The report also said that the company was looking for an ideal cafe location. And well, Stephen Curry‘s property emerged as the top spot. But then again, he didn’t just sell the 600 20th St. property. Curry has also parted with other Bay Area holdings, including his Atherton home. This comes despite his earlier promise to remain in the Bay Area throughout his NBA career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Curry canceled the Thirty Ink HQ project in 2025

In April 2025, Stephen Curry’s company reportedly abandoned plans for the Thirty Ink headquarters in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood. The project was halted after union demands became a major obstacle. An email titled “Urgent–Thirty Ink HQ Canceled” pointed to Local 22 of the Nor Cal Carpenters Union as the reason behind the project’s collapse. Amid the growing dispute, local officials have since shifted their approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back then, The San Francisco Standard dived deeper and reported the following: “In the email, Thirty Ink stated that it had no obligation to utilize union labor but was doing so out of generosity. It accused Local 22 of turning down a deal that would have utilized a 40% union workforce, making it ‘untenable’ to build the project in San Francisco.”

The report further noted that the Warriors’ advisors and the carpenters’ union negotiated with Thirty Ink. By March, tensions intensified. Protesters gathered outside Thirty Ink’s SoMa office and criticized Stephen Curry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Daniel Lurie, the Warriors, and developers sought to revive the project. Adam Gould of the Dogpatch Business Association warned that the decision could hurt San Francisco’s appeal. Local 22 declined to provide Jacob Adiarte publicly.

Meanwhile, Curry’s company named Adiarte in the dispute. Sources alleged that he directed pressure against Thirty Ink. The controversy grew beyond the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials and labor groups were drawn into the fallout, and Adiarte’s absence left questions. The coalition showed its importance to San Francisco. And that raised fresh questions about labor influence and the city’s business climate during March 2025.

For now, Stephen Curry’s HQ dreams are officially over unless he sees a new opportunity. Maybe not in San Francisco for a change; who knows?