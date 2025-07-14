Stephen Curry Gives LeBron James 3 Years to Prove Controversial Statement Wrong Amid Warriors Interest

Stephen Curry’s public campaign to get LeBron James on a golf course has been the gift that keeps on giving this offseason. It started with a simple, friendly comment on LeBron’s Instagram after he posted a video of his rough-looking swing: “Welcome. We’ve been waiting for you.” Things escalated this week in Lake Tahoe when Curry, in front of a huge crowd, did a hilarious, spot-on impression of that same swing. It was a classic roast, but it ended with a real invitation: “We all want to welcome LeBron James to the world of golf because the game needs you, big fella.”

Just when you thought the story couldn’t get any better, Curry found himself dragged into an even more ridiculous debate. During a practice round with the Good Good Golf crew, it came out that golfer and internet personality Matt Scharff genuinely believes he is a better all-around athlete than LeBron James. The whole exchange was comedy gold.

When the topic came up, Scharff immediately got defensive. “They just don’t get my arguments for it, Steph,” he pleaded. Curry, looking completely bewildered, couldn’t help himself. “I can’t even begin,” he said, laughing. “I just wonder where it started.” He then spilled the beans on the origin of the wild claim. “It just literally, it was, we were eating dinner. We were having a lovely dinner. [And he said] ‘I’m a better athlete than LeBron.’ That’s what he said.”

Scharff’s whole argument is that he could beat LeBron in more sports—like ping-pong, pool, and pickleball—than LeBron could beat him in. “Yes! And that’s my only argument,” Scharff said. Curry, playing the role of a good-natured mediator, actually tried to see his point. “I will vouch for Scharf, he’s one of maybe the best athlete, I like, personally know,” he admitted, before pointing out the obvious flaw: “The counter would be then if things are weighted based on are you the best in the world at something.”

The debate finally ended when Curry put a challenge on the table. “If you make this putt,” he told Scharff, “I’ll sign something that says you’re a better athlete than LeBron.” But it was the reporter who brought it all back to LeBron, setting a new timeline for this bizarre sports debate. “I’m going to check back in with you in like three years, and we’re going to see where Bron’s golf game is,” he said. “And then I’m going to know a little bit more about his ability to do all that stuff.”

It was the perfect setup. Curry has now given his rival a three-year window to not only take up the game of golf but to get good enough to settle the debate once and for all. This whole golf soap opera is playing out against a backdrop of some serious NBA drama.

LeBron’s future in L.A. is looking more uncertain by the day. According to ESPN, several teams, including the Warriors, immediately started kicking the tires on a potential trade. This isn’t the first time Golden State has shown interest. During the 2023-24 season, owner Joe Lacob actually called Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to ask about LeBron’s availability. That attempt went nowhere, but this time is different. This time, the Warriors have the perfect trade piece. As Kevin O’Connor pointed out, “Jimmy Butler for LeBron James works straight up, one-for-one.”

After watching them win a gold medal together at the Olympics, the idea of a Curry-LeBron team-up is no longer just a fantasy. It’s a very real and very intriguing possibility. But let’s be real, while the Warriors might be the most fascinating landing spot, they’re not the only team making calls about LeBron James.

The Cavs want LeBron James back, but only on their terms

According to NBA insider Scoop Robinson, three other teams have already reached out to agent Rich Paul: the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Of all the teams in the mix, Cleveland has the most sentimental pull. A reunion with the Cavs, where LeBron spent 11 seasons and delivered the city its only championship, feels like the perfect “storybook ending” to his career. But there’s a catch. According to a report from Hoops Wire, the Cavs are only interested if LeBron becomes a free agent through a buyout. “Sources said that Cleveland is only interested in James in a buyout situation,” the report stated. That would mean the Lakers agree to let him go, and he could sign with Cleveland for a much smaller, team-friendly deal. It’s a clean way for the Cavs to bring their hero home without giving up any major assets in a trade.

All this interest puts LeBron in a complex spot. He’s still playing at an elite level, but at 40 years old, he’s also dealing with a very public feud with rapper Drake and the constant pressure to win now. His agent, Rich Paul, put it simply when talking to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin: “A championship roster is never a guarantee, but we also know what one looks like and what one doesn’t look like. It’s like, does it pass the smell test?”

Right now, the Lakers’ roster doesn’t seem to be passing that test. While other teams have their own paths to getting him, the Warriors’ option remains the most direct. They don’t need a buyout, they have a clean, one-for-one trade that makes sense on paper. As the drama unfolds, the biggest question in the NBA isn’t just if LeBron will leave the Lakers, but whether his next chapter will be a storybook ending in Cleveland or a shocking final run with his old rival in Golden State.