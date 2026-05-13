Stephen Curry Gives Retirement Date to Warriors as Front Office Plots to Go All-In for LeBron James, Giannis or Kawhi Leonard

He has won four championships, two MVP awards, and redefined what a point guard can be for an entire generation of basketball players. For the first time in his career, the clock on all of it is visible, and the organization around him is treating the next three seasons like the last three seasons. On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors re-signed Steve Kerr to a two-year extension. The front office is now moving into a summer with a singular mandate: find Stephen Curry the co-star he needs before the window closes for good.

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Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Curry is not going anywhere quietly. “Retirement is obviously on the horizon, but team sources told ClutchPoints that Curry has made it known multiple times throughout the years that he would like to play at least 20 seasons in the NBA. The 2025-26 season was his 17th year.” The math is precise: three more seasons to chase one more ring. According to Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, the franchise has already aligned on the strategy: “The Warriors aren’t doing a reset. They believe they can land another big-time player like Kawhi Leonard or LeBron James this offseason, which means Kerr is by far the best coach for the next few seasons.”

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Curry made the stakes even clearer with a comparison to the final years of Kobe Bryant’s career in Los Angeles.

“You don’t want to be in a situation the Lakers were in those last three years with Kobe,” Curry told Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard. “They were a lottery team, and it was more just how many points can Kobe score down the stretch of his career. I don’t want to be in that scenario.”

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That quote effectively became the Warriors’ offseason directive. Golden State is not interested in sentimentality or a slow rebuild while Curry chases the final years of his career.

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According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Anthony Slater, the Warriors are expected to aggressively explore the superstar market this offseason. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kawhi Leonard have all been linked to Golden State over the last year.

Kerr’s extension reinforced the organization’s commitment to contention rather than a reset. During his press conference, Kerr thanked Curry and Draymond Green directly.

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“I don’t know what’s going to happen next, but I love you guys to death. Thank you.”

The moment reflected how aware everyone inside the organization is of the timeline ahead.

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The NBA Draft Lottery complicated Golden State’s pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Warriors remained at No. 11 instead of jumping into the top four, which significantly weakened their ability to build a premium trade package for Milwaukee. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Bucks are operating on a pre-draft timeline regarding Giannis’ future, increasing pressure on potential suitors to move quickly.

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Meanwhile, early signals from Los Angeles suggest Steve Ballmer still wants to keep Kawhi Leonard with the Clippers rather than entertain trade conversations. If the Giannis pursuit stalls, that could further shrink Golden State’s realistic superstar options.

Still, the Warriors are expected to remain aggressive throughout the summer. Curry’s comments made it clear the franchise has no interest in drifting toward the kind of late-career decline Kobe Bryant experienced in Los Angeles.

The Final Partnership Curry Is Chasing

Curry is expected to sign an extension with Golden State as early as August 29, and both sides are reportedly eager to align their timelines, a formality that will carry real symbolic weight as the franchise maps its final championship window. Among the three targets, Kawhi Leonard arguably represents the best on-court fit, a two-way force who doesn’t need the ball to dominate, averages a career-high 27.9 points per game this season, and has a playoff pedigree that matches anyone in the league.

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LeBron James enters unrestricted free agency for the first time since 2018 and has a long-standing connection to Golden State’s front office, with Curry and Green expected to lead recruitment efforts personally. Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the most complicated of the three, a franchise-altering talent who comes with a pre-Draft deadline, an extension clause he can’t exercise until October, and a trade market that requires Milwaukee to find the right package before acting.

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The Warriors could have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of roughly $15 million, which could factor into a LeBron scenario if no contender can offer more. Draymond Green’s player option is also looming, with speculation ranging from him taking a pay cut to stay alongside a new star to being used as a trade asset in a Giannis package. Curry’s Kobe reference was not abstract. It was a man who had watched what happens when a franchise misreads the moment, and it was delivered as a directive. The Warriors heard it. The phones are dialing.