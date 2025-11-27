Stephen Curry Goes Against Lifetime Commitment After George Kittle Leads 49ers to Victory

Social media went off tonight as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry walked into Chase Center wearing a football jersey. However, it wasn’t his beloved Carolina Panthers’ blue and black, but instead, the #85 of George Kittle, the San Francisco 49ers tight end.

Fans were stunned because, to make things worse, Kittle had just led the 49ers to a 20-9 win over the Panthers on Monday night. He finished the night with six catches on 10 targets for 78 yards, fueling the team’s offense in a low-scoring defensive grind-fest.

This marks Kittle’s third straight strong showing, building on a 29-304-4 receiving stat line over his last five starts. Seeing the Warriors guard celebrate a performance that came directly against his team sparked a wave of disbelief across fanbases.

Speculation quickly turned to why Curry would choose this moment to show love, especially at the expense of his hometown team, and the answer seems simple: respect. As a member of the wider Bay Area athletic scene, Curry has long had a friendly bond with his peers, especially 49ers players.

Back in 2024, then-Niners rookie Dominick Puni even credited Steph for his professional demeanor, saying, “On the court, I mean, his effort is ridiculous. His work ethic is ridiculous. I really like the person. Any time he talks to the media or [the] public, he’s just awesome. He seems like a great family man, everyone talks so highly of him, and I think that’s the cool thing. Like when you have so much noise around you and so much attention, you don’t have to be that cool, but he is.”

Curry has deep ties to the Panthers. He grew up in Charlotte when his father Dell played for the Hornets, and has always rallied for the city.

In 2016, during Super Bowl 50, Curry even banged the Panthers’ “Keep Pounding Drum” before the game. Back in 2022, he compared a pass from himself to long-time Warriors teammate Draymond Green to one from Sam Darnold and DJ Moore, something that only superfans would recognize.

Draymond even joked back then, “We can’t be Daunte Culpepper to Randy Moss?”

Stephen Curry Shows Respect for Kittle After 49ers’ Dominant Win

The San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Panthers on Monday was a statement game. Christian McCaffrey led the charge, logging 89 rushing yards and a touchdown, adding seven catches for 53 yards, and Brock Purdy overcame a difficult first half, including three interceptions, to guide the offense.

The Carolina Panthers managed just 230 total yards, with Bryce Young throwing for 169 and turning the ball over twice.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Dec 15, 2022 Seattle, Washington, USA San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 celebrates with tight end George Kittle 85 during the late fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexNicholsonx 20221215_jmn_sn8_029

Key moments swung momentum in San Francisco’s favor. McCaffrey’s 12-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the second half was a tone-setter, while Carolina‘s Jaycee Horn and Ji’Ayir Brown combined for four interceptions that completely shut down the Panthers’ scoring opportunities. Kicker Matt Gay added a crucial 29-yard field goal, sealing the game.

It’s against this backdrop that Stephen Curry decided to wear Kittle’s jersey tonight. It’s not about fandom, but admiration for a player who helped his team with a strong performance against Curry’s favorite team. His recognition of Kittle shows a respect for athletic moments, even at the expense of his lifelong Panthers fandom.