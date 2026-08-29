Stephen Curry Guilt-Tripped Over Warriors Future as $136 Million Decision Looms

The Golden State Warriors have spent years giving Stephen Curry reasons to stay. Yet with another massive extension on the table and frustration surrounding the team’s recent inability to add a major star, a familiar question has resurfaced: Have the Dubs done enough for their franchise icon? One FOX Sports voice believes Steph has little reason to use that argument as an escape route.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Robert Guerra’s case is rooted in the Dubs’ remarkable history of building contenders around No.30.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They did plenty for you,” Guerra bluntly said, speaking with Kelvin Washington on The Odd Couple show. He argued that Curry should sign the extension and finish his career in San Francisco. Notably, the superstar PG is eligible for a veteran maximum extension worth $136.7 million over two years.

Guerra rejected comparisons between Stephen Curry and stars such as Kevin Garnett, Damian Lillard, and LeBron James during his first Cleveland stint. Those players, he argued, had legitimate reasons to look elsewhere after their organizations repeatedly failed to construct competitive teams around them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And for Steph Curry, he went to a situation there in Golden State where he got drafted to. They built basically three different championship teams around him.”

The franchise repeatedly reinvented itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first championship group developed organically. The Warriors drafted Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, then supplemented that core with smart additions.



Namely, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and Leandro Barbosa. That process eventually produced the 2015 championship and the historic 73-9 campaign the following season.

When that team lost the 2016 Finals, Golden State did not stand still.

ADVERTISEMENT

The front office pivoted dramatically by adding Kevin Durant. The result was the 2017 Warriors. A team that Guerra considers the greatest he has ever seen. KD eventually left, but the organization found another route forward rather than abandoning Steph.

The third version required a different kind of construction. Thompson suffered major injuries, while the Dubs developed Jordan Poole and acquired Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins became an important two-way contributor, and the revamped roster eventually won the 2022 championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They did a really good job of building teams around him. It was never for lack of effort. It was never because they made stupid decisions,” Guerra added.

The Warriors have also reportedly explored moves for stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, and Lauri Markkanen.



Those pursuits did not produce another blockbuster, but Guerra’s point is that unsuccessful attempts are not the same as organizational neglect.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is another consideration now: Stephen Curry is 38, and the Dubs cannot indefinitely sacrifice their future to recreate the championship teams of his prime.



The franchise has to balance loyalty to its greatest player with the responsibility to maintain a viable roster after his career ends.

That makes the extension more than a financial decision. It represents a choice about how Steph wants the final stage of his career to look.

Guerra believes the answer should be obvious. He pointed to Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kobe Bryant as examples of superstars who remained with one franchise through both championship and difficult years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those examples also underline the distinction Guerra is making. Staying does not guarantee another championship, just as leaving does not guarantee one. For a player who has already achieved everything imaginable in Golden State, the value of remaining may ultimately lie in accepting both sides of the franchise’s story rather than chasing a perfect ending elsewhere.

“You can win a championship in public, you can miss the playoffs in public,” Guerra concluded.

For Stephen Curry, that philosophy offers a different definition of loyalty. The Dubs gave him multiple championship teams. Curry gave the franchise its greatest era.



If he signs the extension, he would be choosing to let that relationship run its natural course rather than treating every disappointing offseason as a reason to leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors may not have another dynasty waiting around the corner. But Guerra argues that Curry has already received what many superstars never did. Moreover, the current roster isn’t a pushover either.

With Jimmy Butler returning around the All-Star break and the presence of Kristaps Porzingis, a deep bench can come in handy.