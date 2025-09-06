Stephen Curry Has No Regrets About Draymond Green’s Behavior, Reveals Latest Book

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is gearing up for his 17th season in the NBA. The 37-year-old, who’s chasing his fifth ring, is all set to once again compete at the highest level. However, he does that, the point guard is making the most of his offseason–all the way from attending concerts to writing a new book. Yes, Curry is set to launch his new book, ‘Shot Ready‘, on 11th September. While there are still a few days until the book finally becomes available to the public, there’s already been a big revelation.

Recently, a Warriors fan page on X posted a picture from a page out of Curry’s new book, which revealed a few rather unknown details about the eleven-time NBA All-Star’s relationship with Draymond Green. While it’s no secret that the Dubs center and Curry share an amazing relationship both on and off the court, the guard reminded everyone about how important a role Green has played in Curry and the Golden State’s success. He pointed out that to be successful, you need someone like the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“When you are looking for someone to partner with in a business venture, you have to be careful about selecting someone who’s just like you—you don’t get much from redundant, overlapping skills and approaches. The same applies when you’re trying to build a winning team culture in basketball.” Curry said. The Dubs superstar suggested that by choosing players with similar skillsets, you cannot win four championships.

“If there were two Steph Currys leading our team—two players who were reserved and stoic in their approach to leadership-our locker room would be missing the energy (and even just the literal volume) that’s needed to inspire a team to greatness. You need steady, resolute, quiet leadership sometimes, and sometimes you need someone who’ll just stir things up. Luckily, we found just the right man for the job. Of course, I am talking about Draymond Green. He was the steal of the 2012 NBA Draft, the 35th overall draft pick, and he transformed our team,” he further explained.

Despite both Curry and Green being polar opposites, the veteran star stated that he’s got no regrets about the big man’s behavior. We all know that Draymond is an aggressive guy on the court, and more often than not, he invites trouble and chaos, but that doesn’t seem to bother Curry.

This is a developing story…