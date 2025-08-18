Stephen Curry In China: First Visuals Of Curry-Con Promise A World-Tour Like No Other

“Counting down the hours until I touchdown in China. 🇨🇳⏳. These tours have been something I loved since the earlier days in my career,” said Stephen Curry in a post yesterday. The Golden State Warriors star has spent the last decade building up the attention to his Curry Brand, a subdivision of Under Armour that focuses on his signature shoes, apparel, and more. The brand received an abundance of love from the Asian country last year, as it was reported that the Curry 12 outperformed expectations with a 40% sales increase over the previous shoe. As analysts reportedly stated that this success is thanks to Curry’s deep connection with Chinese fans, the player once again returned to China to appeal to this market. From the looks of it, he got a star-worthy welcome.

Several social media users recently highlighted the lengths the Chinese people have gone to welcome Stephen Curry. The walls adjacent to the footpaths and even the trains have been adorned with Graffiti that carries the logos of Under Armour and the Curry Brand. Huge yellow Balloons carrying the name “CURRY” are rising over some buildings. Footage captured by netizens also showed a drone show being done in Curry’s honor by showing a basketball wheezing through a hoop. Another clip shared on X showed a huge crowd gathering outside Stephen Curry’s hotel, with fans cheering and waving their hands around.

Soon after the clips went viral, Stephen Curry himself took to his official Instagram account to share a post with his 58.1 million followers. The same saw him highlighting his arrival in Chongqing. People were sticking out of cars and taxis, waving Steph’s jersey around, many carried it with them right outside his hotel, and some even came out with custom-made figures of the Warriors superstar!

Stephen Curry’s visit to China isn’t just to promote the release of the ‘World Tour’ edition of his Series 7 shoes. It is also to launch the inaugural “Curry Con” fan convention. Even though the first Curry Camp was held in 2018, this year marks the first time it will have community events across different regions of the globe. This included not just a visit to Chongqing, but also Oakland, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Xi’an.

De’Aaron Fox was initially set to co-headline the Asia leg. However, according to a recent notice by the brand, Fox will be unable to travel to Asia for the tour. Fortunately, Stephen Curry remains scheduled to lead both camp stops and the Curry Con programming. His social media post showed that while he does not have Fox, he has his younger brother Seth, and UConn Star and Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, accompanying him on the tour.

Curry himself is showcasing just how much he loves being on the road (or halfway across the globe). He is conducting live interview sessions through a Chinese app that allows him to apply different cute filters and smile as various filters pass across his face. He highlighted his enthusiasm through his Instagram post by stating that “My trainers here to help me have a good time. Getting some good work in, and bringing Curry Camp to Chongqing”.

Despite having visited China so many times, Stephen Curry continues to bring something unique to offer to his fans there in his recent visits. The Curry Con is just one example of that. So is the Curry camp. After all, from what the 4x NBA champion recently revealed, he is looking to impart a different level of knowledge from his initiative than the other traditional camps.

Stephen Curry Looks To Work On ‘Overloading Information’ With Players At Curry Camp

Stephen Curry held the first day of Curry Camp right in San Francisco a few days ago. During the same time, a reporter asked him about how differently he is working in regards to conditioning and reading, reacting through the usage of different colored tennis balls for dribbling, etc. Stephen Curry explained that he is focusing on the details of ball handling and, most particularly, overloading the neurological system. After all, it allows a player to make decisions while processing a lot of information. For Stephen Curry, that focuses on the idea of what good basketball is.

“At the high school level, it’s interesting cuz usually when you’re the most athletic, physically dominant like skill isn’t really important. You can kind of get by. But as that filter goes through in college and the highest levels of college, the pros like all that stuff matters, and can you know balance both of those?” said Curry. “So we try to again overload them with so much information, but you know, to your point, expose them on the details of how to work and how to get better that are going to be relevant to being a pro.”

via Imago Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

For a professional basketball player, everything from their teammates’ positions, their movements, how the opponent is positioned, the plays by the rival team, etc, has to be kept in mind simultaneously. Curry is teaching how to do that best to the next generation of professional basketball players. He has seen the benefit of ‘Overloading the nervous system’ since his previous trainer, Brandon Payne, focused on this back in 2016.

It won’t be known until later just what effect Curry’s teachings have when he hosts the camp in China. Judging from the way the people welcomed him, however, they would absorb anything he teaches with enthusiasm.