Stephen Curry in Utter Disbelief After Moses Moody’s Gruesome Injury in Warriors-Mavs

The hush that fell on American Airlines Center today was incomparable. The 20,000 spectators in the arena who came to see Klay Thompson play against his former team witnessed a horrific freak accident. The Golden State Warriors suffered another, and perhaps the most heartbreaking one so far, accident to a player. The injury Moses Moody suffered overshadowed the Golden State Warriors’ much-needed victory. During the final minute of a high-stakes overtime battle against the Dallas Mavericks, the American Airlines Center fell into a haunting silence as Moody suffered a non-contact knee injury so severe it left teammates, coaches, and even a sidelined Stephen Curry in a state of visible shock.

Moses Moody came back from an extended injury-related hiatus to play against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. He was probable with a wrist injury yet he played the game he shouldn’t have. It ended up into a scene of absolute devastation that shook even Stephen Curry to the core.

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The injury occurred with just 58 seconds remaining in the extra period. After recording a clutch steal from Mavericks standout rookie Cooper Flagg, Moody sprinted downcourt for what appeared to be an easy breakaway finish. He was unguarded when he went in for a dunk.

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He however, landed in the most violent fashion. His knee got stuck to the floor as he slid several feet off court. Moody was on his back, clutching his leg, bringing the game to a grinding halt. Cameras immediately showed the wreckage to his knee.

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By the time the whistle blew, the gruesome nature of the injury was apparent to everyone. His knee had caved in so horrifyingly, it’s not for the fainthearted.

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Someone who didn’t have the luxury to look away was Stephen Curry. He’s traveling with the team and getting his workouts in to ramp-up his recovery from runner’s knee. He even practiced at the Dallas arena with the team but didn’t play tonight.

Sitting on the sidelines with plainclothes, he was frozen in shock watching Moody’s injury. Curry looked so terrified he couldn’t move from the bench to help his teammate.

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Steve Kerr was on the floor giving assurance to Moody as medical staff tended to him with utmost care. He had to be wheeled away in a stretcher after his leg was wrapped.

Stephen Curry stayed with Moses Moody through evaluation

The Warriors eventually secured a 137-131 victory, but the locker room mood was far from celebratory. The win, which moved Golden State to a 34-38 record, was completely overshadowed by the loss of a player who had just returned from a 10-game absence due to a wrist injury. Before the tragedy, Moody had been the game’s brightest spark, leading the Warriors with 23 points in his highly anticipated return.

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The scene rocked everyone who was in the Dallas arena tonight. Mavericks players Max Christie also rushed to Moody but it looks like they stepped away for the medical staff.

Before he was wheeled out of the arena, Draymond Green hugged him in what would make a heartbreaking picture all over social media. What is obvious is that the whole Warriors squad is banding together for him

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Stephen Curry was seen sitting outside of the Mavericks’ medical evaluation room waiting on Moody. Curry also told reporters that the rest of the team is waiting outside for him.

It was soon confirmed that Moody is out of the X-ray room with a big brace around his knee. It might be a positive that he’s walking and gingerly made his way back to the locker room with Rick Celebrini, the team’s director of sports medicine who is currently traveling with them to help Curry’s knee rehab.

Just before the game, Dub Nation was loving videos of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson joking on the sidelines. Now the reunion and the win is a distant memory. Curry’s horrified reaction will remain the poster representating one of the most devastating tragedies to hit the Warriors.