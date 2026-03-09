Stephen Curry Injury Update: Is Warriors Star Playing Tonight vs Jazz? (March 9)

The Golden State Warriors embark on their road trip to Salt Lake City as they are all set to face the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 9, a day after losing a close game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was clear that the Dubs were missing their talisman, Stephen Curry. He could have been the difference between the two teams. However, until he is back on court, others will have to keep the Warriors afloat so that he can make an immediate impact upon arrival.

Overall, the Warriors are eighth in the Western Conference with a record of 32-31, marginally above the .500 threshold. The Dubs, unfortunately, are going through a rough patch of form, winning only three out of their last eight games. The Utah Jazz, though, have problems of their own as they are 14th in the Western Conference with a 19-45 record. They have the second-worst record in the conference and are heading into this game following a defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Jazz?

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Stephen Curry will continue to remain on the sidelines with his knee issue and will miss this game against the Jazz. He has been out since January 30, 2025, and has already missed more than twenty games. It has been a massive void that the Warriors have not been able to fill.

Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts toward the Milwaukee Bucks bench during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Warriors are 9-15 without the 37-year-old star point guard. Thankfully, though, his MRI revealed no structural damage, but the Warriors have to take a cautious approach. On top of that, Jimmy Butler III is also out injured for the remainder of the season, and in between several others, like Seth Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, and even Draymond Green have missed multiple games due to injury concerns.

Overall, Curry’s absence at this crucial juncture of the season has left his team in dire straits. Before getting injured, he was averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.8% from the field. The 37-year-old has faced the Jazz three times this season, averaging 29.7 points per game, which highlights what the Warriors will miss in this game.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Dubs will have multiple players missing from Monday’s away trip to Salt Lake City. Starting with Stephen Curry, who is out with a knee issue and will be re-evaluated soon. Other than him, Moses Moody continues to remain unavailable with a wrist injury, followed by Al Horford, who will not feature because of injury management. Will Richard is listed as questionable due to an ankle issue, whereas Seth Curry is also probable for Monday’s game.

Whereas Kristaps Porzingis, who was traded during the deadline from the Atlanta Hawks, continues to remain out with illness. The usual suspect, Jimmy Butler III, remains out for the season with a ruptured ACL.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz find themselves in a similar injury mess as their opponents, if not worse. Lauri Markkanen is unavailable due to a hip impingement and will be re-evaluated in the coming days. Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier are both listed as questionable.

The Jazz players who are out for the remainder of the season are Jaren Jackson Jr, who has been diagnosed with a local PVNS growth on his left knee, and Jusuf Nurkic, who is out with a season-ending nose surgery. Backup center Walker Kessler is also unavailable with a shoulder injury, and guard Vince Williams also shares the same fate with a ruptured ACL.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups

Based on NBA injury reports, here’s how both teams could line up for Monday’s game.

Golden State Warriors Utah Jazz Gui Santos Cody Williams Draymond Green Kyle Filipowski Brandin Podziemski Oscar Tshiebwe Pat Spencer Ace Bailey Gary Payton II Keyonte George

Even without Stephen Curry and multiple other players being unavailable, the Dubs should soar past the Utah Jazz, as they have been one of the worst teams in the West. They have issues of their own with injuries. So the likes of Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, and others will hopefully help the Warriors return to winning ways.