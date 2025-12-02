Stephen Curry Injury Update: Latest on Warriors Star’s Quad Recovery Status and When Will He Return?

The Golden State Warriors have started this season disappointingly. Riddled with injuries, the aging roster was forced to rely on superstars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler to create any offense. Now, with Curry out due to a quad injury suffered during a matchup against the Houston Rockets, fans are unsure whether the team can stay afloat. Here’s everything we know about his status so far.

What Exactly Is Stephen Curry’s Quad Injury?

During the Warriors’ NBA Cup game against the Rockets, in the fourth quarter, Curry collided with Houston center Alperen Sengun on a hard screen, then took a lot of contact on a charge attempt as Amen Thompson drove to the basket. Seconds later, the Dubs guard was seen limping in pain and was helped back to the team’s locker by the team’s director of sports medicine, Rick Celebrini.

Soon, after an MRI, it was revealed that Curry had a muscle strain and had dodged serious injuries like tears. At the same time, Steph is also dealing with a quadriceps contusion, and his injuries are set to be re-evaluated in about a week.

What Have the Warriors Revealed About Curry’s Quad Injury?

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr commented on Curry’s injuries after a routine practice on Friday, during which the coach, among other things, expressed relief that his injury wasn’t worse.

“You always worry when Steph goes down that it’s something that’s going to keep him out for a while,” he explained to The Athletic‘s Nick Friedell. “The fact that we’re taking it by the week and doesn’t appear to be anything too serious is a great sign.”

At the practice, Curry was seen watching film with his teammates as he waited to start rehab, and Kerr also added on how his status was shaping out.

“He didn’t obviously do anything in practice today, but he’s here getting treatment,” Kerr told the media. “Doing OK.”

Stephen Curry’s Quad Recovery Status

So far, it’s been five days since Curry went down with the injury, and according to one insider, things aren’t looking too good.

“He’s going to get reevaluated on Thursday,” Marc J Spears said on NBA Today on ESPN, explaining Curry’s physical status. “He’s not doing any on-court work… Just getting rehab. Definitely not good.”

Currently, according to Spears, Curry’s continued participation in the rehab phase of his recovery process does not seem like a promising sign for an early return. If he were ready, the Warriors star would likely already be back to practice and working his way into shape; however, it doesn’t seem that he has resumed shooting or practicing.

When Will Stephen Curry Return?

If we were to assume that Curry’s injury recovers in the ‘best case scenario,’ the earliest possible return, i.e., within a week of the MRI, would be against the Philadelphia 76ers on 4th December, missing their matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans, which was on Saturday, and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. However, given Spears’ updates, it seems highly unlikely that this is the case.

Imago Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts in the 4th quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Muscle contusions vary widely, but most mild ones improve within about one to two weeks, while moderate ones can take up to six weeks, depending on symptoms such as swelling and potential complications. Given that the Warriors need their star to be recovered entirely, expect something on the high end of the mild timeline.

That would put his return around a week after the Sixers game, which would place him in the lineup starting on December 11th against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

How the Warriors Are Managing Curry’s Absence

In his absence, the Warriors have played one game so far, starting Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody in the backcourt, with Butler and Draymond Green at forward, and Quinton Post at center, utilizing a new offensive system. After their matchup against the Pelicans, both Green and Kerr spoke about focusing on Butler as a centerpiece, along with driving to the paint and more structured play calling.

“Once we started everybody else moving around him [Jimmy Butler], it opened gaps, and he was able to do what he did,” Green explained. He also pointed out that, instead of relying on Curry’s gravity as a shooter to generate great offense from “randomness,” the team is moving more towards set plays to utilize Green and Butler best.

Against the Pelicans, the loss of Curry was evident; the team shot just 12-47 from three, including a dismal 2-22 in the first half. Now, as the team gears up to continue without their superstar, only time will tell if they’ll sink or swim.