Stephen Curry Injury Update: Will Warriors Star Play Tonight vs Lakers? (Feb 28)

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at the renowned Chase Center in what is supposed to be round three of this fixture this season. So far, both teams have won one game each, with the Purple & Gold winning the most recent one earlier this month.

That said, the Lakers enter this game on a three-game skid and amidst a lot of turmoil within their camp. So, tonight should be a great opportunity for the Dubs to take a lead in the season series. However, it will be easier said than done, with them missing several of their key players, including Stephen Curry.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight vs the Lakers?

Well, unfortunately, Stephen Curry won’t be able to take the floor yet again tonight. This comes as a result of the two-time MVP suffering a major setback during his recovery from the lingering knee issue that sidelined him late in January.

Curry, who has missed each of his team’s last nine games, seemingly pushed too hard in an attempt to race back to the court, which ended up doing him more harm than good, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

Imago Dec 8, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gets a rest on the bench while his injured right knee recovers in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

“He was trying to work out, trying to get back, and it pushed him back,” Spears said. “I’m not sure when he’ll be back, but I do know he wants to come back.” The 37-year-old is set to be re-evaluated by the team’s medical staff on Sunday, which means he’ll miss his 10th straight game tonight.

This, of course, isn’t good news for the Dubs Nation, who are seeing their team struggle without Steph Curry. Without him, the Warriors are 8-12 so far this season, which is pretty terrible, especially with a team aiming to make a deep playoff run.

However, the point guard isn’t to be blamed alone for this recent slump that his team is going through; other injuries have also contributed big time. Having said that, let’s take a look at other stars who might miss tonight’s colossal clash.

The Warriors vs the Lakers injury reports (Feb 28)

Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated game:

Golden State Warriors injury report

Apart from Curry, the Golden State Warriors will be without the likes of Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis. While Butler has been shut down for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, Porzingis will miss Saturday’s game because of an illness.

Obviously, missing a trio of superstars has hurt the Warriors recently, with them being 4-6 in the last ten games. But their problems don’t end there. That’s because sharpshooter Seth Curry and L.J. Cryer will also miss tonight’s clash.

Curry will miss this game because of a sciatica injury he’s been dealing with for some time now. Meanwhile, Cryer has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury. As if these blows were not enough trouble already, Draymond Green could also join these stars on the sidelines.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has been dealing with a back issue and is questionable for this game. If he does miss this game, the Warriors’ chances, which already look slim without Stephen Curry, will further plummet.

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

Even more so, because the Purple & Gold only have one injury on their roster. Rui Hachimura is the only player who could miss this game from the Lakers, as he’s questionable with an illness. That said, if he gets cleared, LA will have a full squad at their disposal.

Imago Oct 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

And although the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled recently, their odds will massively increase with the likes of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic all taking the floor tonight. That said, how could both lineups look for this game?

Predicted lineups for the Warriors vs the Lakers

Here is how both the starting fives could look, especially the Warriors, who enter their game without Stephen Curry:

Position Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers PG Brandin Podziemski Luka Doncic SG De’Anthony Melton Austin Reaves SF Moses Moody Marcus Smart PF Gui Santos LeBron James C Al Horford Deandre Ayton

By the looks of it, it will be Podziemski who’ll take Steph’s place in the starting lineup. While he certainly won’t be able to replicate the veteran guard, the youngster can hold the water until Curry’s return. However, going up against the Lakers, who are at their full strength, might be a tough ask from him.

So, given the current situation, Los Angeles seems to be the heavy favorite to win this game despite their recent slump, as we eagerly await tip-off inside the Chase Center in San Francisco.