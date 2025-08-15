Stephen Curry Is Not Giving Up on America’s Problem as Help Arrives From NCAA Legend and Azzi Fudd

Every time Stephen Curry brings back the Curry Camp, it feels like the Baby-Faced Assassin is on a mission. Well, he’s always on a mission, if you look at things from a bigger perspective. But here’s the thing: improving basketball and nurturing new talents in the sport seemingly means everything to the 37-year-old. Back in 2015, when he launched the initiative, he had a vision. Ten years later, the vision remains the same. A little older, a lot wiser, and still lethal, the game isn’t over until Stephen Curry blows the whistle.

Now, on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors frontman wrapped up Day 1 of the Curry Camp. This was once the playground for America’s brightest young guns like Cooper Flagg, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Duren, and others. However, things have shifted this season as most talented players are coming from outside. Many have discussed that the European system is better than the American basketball system.

But Steph wants to keep moving on despite the latest troubles. This man knows no limits, and that isn’t even a secret anymore. Curry shared a series of photos after wrapping up Day 2, making sure his 58.1 million fans know he’s not done yet. His caption read: “Every day is our opportunity to find something new in this game. I’m still on this journey. Curry Camp Day 2 was no different.”

On Day 1, Curry said, “…Let’s keep it going.” And on Day 2, he’s still on this journey; it’s not over yet. Year 17 is rolling and rumbling loudly, and all you can do is wait for Threezus to unleash himself on the league as he opens the season against LeBron James and the Lakers on October 21.

And hey, just scroll through those photos shared on Instagram, you’ll see someone really special in them. Well, cookie points if you’ve already guessed who else was there to save the day for Stephen Curry. Yes, UConn Huskies’ shooting guard Azzi Fudd joined the camp. But there was another superstar, or rather legend, Bob McKillop, who once coached Steph at Davidson.

Coach McKillop and Azzi Fudd join Stephen Curry on Day 2

Not just the IG carousel, but an IG Story dedicated to his ex-coach, Stephen Curry, shared the Silver Fox in motion. Curry’s arrival in 2006 met the perfect architect in Bob McKillop, already a master of winning with 230 SoCon victories, seven Coach of the Year awards, and a 95 percent graduation rate for his players. Under his guidance, Curry led Davidson to a 24–4 season, then in 2008 blazed past Gonzaga, Georgetown, and Wisconsin into the program’s first Elite Eight since 1969.

Now, the 37-year-old Steph has a knack for turning support into a headline. Back in 2018, Azzi Fudd became one of the first women at his elite camp, and their connection has only grown. From wearing her UConn jersey in 2022 to promoting her new iHeart and Unanimous Media podcast to 58.1 million fans, he keeps the spotlight bright. On Friday, she joined him at Curry Camp, sealing the full-circle moment.

You see, Stephen Curry never walks off the court quietly. He turns every dribble into a statement and every reunion into a masterpiece. From Bob McKillop, the mind who molded his early fire, to Azzi Fudd, the future he believes in, Day 2 of Curry Camp felt like a bridge between eras. Yet Steph is far from done. Year 17 still roars, and October 21 cannot come fast enough.