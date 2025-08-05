Stephen Curry Is Sensitive Over Public Hate as Family Member Reveals Unusual Behavior

You know how siblings love snitching on you—especially in front of your parents or, worse, the whole world? Now imagine having a god-sister too, who happily joins forces with your actual sister to spill all your secrets. Yup, it’s a double team. And that’s exactly what’s happening to Stephen Curry right now. But to be fair, Steph kinda started it—he dropped the first little confession, and then his sister and god-sister just ran with it, adding all the juicy context the world didn’t know it needed.

“I might get like bored once a week and it just something might pop up so you might go search for it,” said Stephen Curry on a recent podcast with Speedy, when asked if he ever watches his own highlights, especially his 62-point masterpiece, “Just to, you know, get a little inspiration.” Now, that one casual line? It was all the ammo his sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, and god-sister, Cameron Brink, needed to completely blow up his cover. The two wasted no time taking it to their own podcast, Straight to Cam, and Steph’s behind-the-scenes secrets started spilling like tea at a family brunch.

With former Warriors teammate Damion Lee joining the show—yup, the same Damion who shared a locker room with Steph from 2018 to 2022—Sydel came in swinging: “You talked about how he used to read hate comments on Twitter.” Damion didn’t hold back. “I was next to him in the locker room. He would type in his name on Twitter at halftime. It’d be like, ‘Oh. Stephen Curry, this whatever,’ and he’d look at it for probably like a minute or two and scroll, close his phone, put it down, and then go crazy in the second half.”

It got to a point where fans started sending hate tweets on purpose, just to fuel him. “The people started like, just purposefully writing like hate comments to him to get him to,” Sydel explained. And the airplane arms moment? Iconic. “One time, Kerith Burke, one of the reporters from The Warriors, tweeted it right before halftime. ‘Steph, if you see this, I want you do airplane arms after you make a three,’” Damion shared. “Yeah, he made like 1 three—boom. And then he made another three of them, ran down with them in airplane arms.” Then came Cameron Brink, calmly wrapping it all up with the most accurate summary ever: “He’s just a big kid.”

And it turns out, Damion Lee isn’t the only one spilling on Steph’s halftime habits. Former Warriors center Ekpe Udoh, who played with Curry from 2010 to 2012, backed it up too during a guest spot on Jefe Island. “I heard like Steph may look at Twitter or something like that,” Udoh said. “Well, I mean if he can look at Twitter and then he can come out and hit 8 threes. What you gonna say to that?” He even joked about how kids now wonder if Steph really does it: “Well sir…” And yep—this isn’t just hearsay. Back in April 2021, Curry confirmed it himself to The New York Times that he does check his phone at halftime.

Cameron Brink’s special bond with the Curry family

Cameron Brink has never shied away from showing love to the Curry family—and honestly, she has every reason to. She’s not just close with them, she is family. A rising WNBA star with the Los Angeles Sparks, Brink is also the god-sister of Steph and Sydel Curry, thanks to a decades-old friendship between their parents. “They’re both huge role models for me, so their support means the world,” Brink once said. Her bond with Sydel even turned into something bigger off the court this year, when the two launched their weekly talk show Straight to Cam. Announced in January, the Instagram teaser promised fans that they’d get to see the unfiltered side of both women. “@cameronbrink22 and @sydelcurrylee are ready to put their real selves on full display… directly and Straight to Cam.” Of course, big bro Steph shared it on his story like a proud sibling would.

But now, months later? The sisters are still waiting for Steph to make good on that promised appearance. On a recent episode, Sydel called him out playfully: “Are we gonna talk about how he had time for Speedy’s podcast but not ours?” Cameron tried to act cool about it, joking, “We rather have Damion and Cali.” Still, it’s clear that Curry’s love for Brink is very real. He even missed Day 1 of All-Star Weekend in 2023 to take his daughter Riley to see Brink break Stanford’s all-time blocks record. And back in 2020, during a SLAM interview, Stephen Curry recalled the moment he realized Riley adored Cam more than him. “It’s not a great story, but it’s the first time I knew Riley thought she [Cameron Brink] was cooler than me. Every time I would bring Portland up, she was like, ‘Wait, Cam’s gonna be there?’”

That’s the kind of bond they share—part family, part friendship, and a whole lot of basketball sprinkled in. Steph helped Brink refine her jump shot while she was at Stanford. “She was trying to develop her jumper, and I spent a little bit of time with her, gave her some pointers,” he said before the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Brink’s even game for a one-on-one showdown with Steph someday. “We actually haven’t,” she told The Score when asked if they’ve ever played. “It’s just mostly been him teaching me his ways. Maybe that needs to happen.” She knows who’s winning though. “I would say like, maybe like 5, but he would win [11-5],” she predicted. And while Steph gets fueled by reading hate comments at halftime, Brink wants no part of that energy. “No, I’m just a sensitive gangster,” she laughed.