Stephen Curry, Isiah Thomas, Blake Griffin, and More React to Kevin Durant’s Off-Court Move

After trolling netizens on X, Kevin Durant cracked a joke at his expense. This comes with a major check to his bank, but the viral ad has left many speechless, including former teammate Stephen Curry. Now, the Rockets’ superstar is a ‘Moisturise Like a Derm’ ambassador, and it’s the reveal that has caught everyone’s eyes.

Kevin Durant’s 2021 “ashy legs” incident during a game against the Toronto Raptors ignited a firestorm of internet memes. So, global skincare brand CeraVe stepped up and made KD the brand’s first-ever “Face of Legs.” The latest ad is inspired by Naked Gun 33 1/3 The Final Insult, where Tanya (Anna Nicole Smith) walks into the room, and the focus is just on her legs. Now, make Durant the centerpiece of this idea.

The L’Oréal-owned, dermatologist-developed skincare brand just did this. After seeing the viral ad, Stephen Curry said, “This guy 😂😂😂😂😂”. So, KD has masterfully turned that longstanding viral meme into a profitable partnership. The campaign began a few days ago when the 16x All-Star took to X and did a Q&A video to trash-talk netizens who made fun of his unmoisturized legs. The caption was “Y’all keep bringing up my legs…might be time to address it with @cerave ?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @easymoneysniper

There will be no content shortage with this idea. CeraVe teamed up with Kevin Durant to destigmatize skincidents. Those viral, unexpected moments when neglected, dry skin is revealed to the world. KD is now embracing the narrative with the tagline, “Anything I do gotta be official. Even moisturizing.” Not just fans, even Blake Griffin dropped 🤣🤣🤣🤣 meanwhile, NBA legend Isiah Thomas added 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥.

Even the next generation of NBA stars couldn’t believe the ad campaign that swarmed the internet. Even the 2026 draft’s top prospect, AJ Dybantsa, commented “😭😂.” In fact, the next content will make sure that the 2x NBA champion stays true to his new routine.

Another tongue-in-cheek content will feature board-certified dermatologist Dr. Wallace Nozile, who will ensure Durant stays moisturized during a campaign photoshoot. For years, jokes about Durant’s dry legs and ankles have circulated across social media, turning brief broadcast shots into viral moments. Now, the 37-year-old is simply grabbing onto those opportunities.

Kevin Durant received this idea from another Warriors teammate years ago

When the netizens jumped on the bandwagon and trolled KD, he did not like it one bit. His tweet from 2021 sums up his emotion perfectly. “I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. F— y’all”. Now, this was predicted by his former teammate, Draymond Green. But on his podcast, he was quick to offer the solution. But first, even he had a crack at the joke.

“Bam sent me the picture and said, ‘There’s no way K is this ashy.’ And I said ‘what the f–k.’ And then I clicked on the link Bam sent me. That wasn’t even ash that was f—–g scales. Like, I mean it looked like you could go skin him like an alligator and take it to the store and sell it. That’s how bad it was.” After some trolling, Green did offer his advice.

“To my brother Rich Kleiman, pick the lotion brand that y’all want to endorse and go partner with them because that’ll be an incredible story.”

This was in 2021, and Kleiman is KD’s long-term manager. After years, they apparently found the right product and the right marketing strategy, as the viral ad has everyone in splits.