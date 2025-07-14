Stephen Curry Issues Health Update After Risking Injury For 6-Figure Cash Prize

Back in May, while recovering from the Grade 1 hamstring strain that ended his season, Stephen Curry preached patience. “I’m not rushing back,” he remarked, fully aware of how misleading those injuries can be. The injury, suffered after a drive to the hoop in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, ultimately sidelined him for the rest of the series and sent the Warriors home early. But just two months later, Curry is back in a competitive arena—not on the basketball court, but on the golf course, risking that same hamstring for a shot at a $150,000 prize at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

So, seeing him back in a competitive setting so soon might seem risky, but for Curry, it’s personal. He’s a golf fanatic who had to miss last year’s tournament to go win a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympics. He’s also the co-defending champion, having won the 2023 event in the most dramatic way possible. As his brother, Seth, predicted last year, he’s back “with a vengeance.”

The stakes are high. Beyond the six-figure prize, there’s family pride on the line. With his father, Dell, and brother, Seth, also in the field, the tournament has become a full-on Curry family affair. The competitive fire is already burning. After jumping from T18 to T3 after Day 1, Curry took to Instagram to put his rivals on notice. “Off to the races – need that Curry Belt back in my hands!” he wrote. It was a clear message to the field, including his friend Charles Barkley, who jokingly called him a “coward” for missing last year’s event.

But for Warriors fans holding their breath, Curry offered a crucial health update that should put everyone at ease. His love for golf isn’t getting in the way of his day job. When asked when he started playing again after the season, he was candid.

“Uh, like a week after the season,” he said. “Let the hamstring heal for real, a little bit. Thankfully, um, I got four months for basketball starts again, so I can get right, but. Tough tough tough way to go out, but we’ll be back next year.”

He even admitted that he had a “3-day, 4-day training camp” to get his golf game locked in for the tournament. That preparation shows just how seriously he takes this event. And he needed it—the competition was fierce. While Curry was in contention all weekend, a costly double bogey on the final hole dropped him to fifth place, as retired NHL star Joe Pavelski clinched the victory with a walk-off eagle. It’s a clear sign that Curry is taking both his recovery and his golf game seriously, balancing his competitive fire with a smart approach to his health, even when the pressure is on.

That commitment to his teammates and friends was on full display off the course as well. Amidst all the competition and speculation, Curry’s new Warriors teammate, Jimmy Butler, made a surprise appearance in Tahoe to support him, a moment that quickly made the rounds on social media. It was a small gesture, but a powerful one, showing the bond between the two stars is strong both on and off the court.

While Curry was focused on his golf game, the Warriors‘ front office was making moves that sent shockwaves through the league.

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and the looming shadow of LeBron James

The team announced a surprise two-year, $121 million extension for Jimmy Butler, a deal that, on the surface, seemed to solidify their core for the future. But in the high-stakes chess match of the NBA offseason, the move might have been more about creating the ultimate trade chip than anything else.

The timing is impossible to ignore. The extension was announced just as the situation between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers reached a boiling point. After the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic and then chose not to offer LeBron a contract extension, his agent, Rich Paul, released a cryptic statement saying they wanted to “evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.”

That was the signal the rest of the league was waiting for. According to ESPN, “a handful of teams — including the Golden State Warriors… considered again whether to make an offer.” The Warriors have been interested in LeBron for years, but now, with Butler’s new contract, they have the perfect piece to make a deal work. As Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer pointed out, “Jimmy Butler for LeBron James works straight up, one-for-one. It’s an easy deal to make.”

The idea of a Curry-LeBron team-up is no longer just a fan fantasy. The two superstars just won an Olympic gold medal together, showcasing a natural on-court chemistry. The Warriors didn’t bring Butler in just to trade him, but if LeBron decides he wants out of L.A.—and he has a no-trade clause that gives him all the power—Golden State is perfectly positioned to make a move. Jimmy Butler might have just become the most valuable and most unsuspecting trade chip in the entire league.