Stephen Curry Issues Statement on Jonathan Kuminga as Star Refuses to Ease Steve Kerr’s Concern

The Golden State Warriors were in dire need of a win on Monday night against the Utah Jazz. While the Dubs did end up dominating their opponents, securing a 134-117 win and snapping their three-game losing streak, it did not come easy. Stephen Curry led from the front, scoring 31 points, but admitted that he had a rough start due to the absence of key players in the starting lineup. However, he did talk about the group before addressing Jonathan Kuminga’s situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“That’s a natural process, just watching film, being around for practice, understanding the conversations that we’re having. Making sure that he, like everybody else who misses time, like you have your rehab, you have all the stuff that you’re trying to do to get back on the floor, but you can’t lose a feel for what we’re trying to do,” Curry told the reporters.

“Because he’ll be held to that same standard when he comes back. So, we’ve all missed time at certain points, and you understand how to balance that. It’s not easy, rehab s–ks. It’s monotonous, it’s draining because you’re not doing what you love to do, and that’s to be out there and play. So, try to keep everything light around the locker room.” The Warriors veteran emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Jan 24, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr as a time out is called against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Kuminga, who is currently dealing with a knee tendonitis issue and has missed each of the last six games the Warriors have played. The expectation is that he will have to return soon without looking rusty, something even Curry emphasized while discussing his teammate’s rehab situation. Well, the Warriors will certainly need that, as Draymond Green and Al Horford are also on the sidelines.

While Green is out with a foot injury, Horford has sustained a sciatica injury and will miss a few weeks of action. So, Jonathan Kuminga’s presence is needed more than ever now, especially because of the way he was playing before suffering this season. The 23-year-old was averaging about 13.8 points along with 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game before his injury. But does he want to make a comeback?

ADVERTISEMENT

Has Jonathan Kuminga given up on the Warriors?

While Stephen Curry wants his teammate to return to the court in good shape, it seems like Jonathan Kuminga doesn’t want to. The Golden State Warriors thought that JK would make a swift return to the court after he left the game early against the Spurs. It looked like his injury wasn’t too serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, Steve Kerr seems to be concerned for the forward, and it isn’t because of the extent of the injury but because of how Kuminga has been behaving during his rehab. “He’s got to tell you where he is … We didn’t do scrimmages, but we did live-drill work, and he barely did any of that. So, not moving well. The training staff is working with him. I have no idea when he’s going to play,” Ker said after their recent win over Utah.

“I didn’t talk to him today. I was hoping that he was gonna scrimmage today, but he didn’t do that. So, it’s obviously worse than we thought, but I haven’t talked to him about it yet.” The Warriors’ head coach further revealed that this led to several eyebrows being raised about the current situation between JK and the historic franchise.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts to being fouled during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 23-year-old’s cold behavior toward his head coach has led many from the Dubs Nation to believe that he has given up on his future with the franchise. Many think that Jonathan Kuminga is delaying his comeback to force a move before the February trade deadline. Now, whether that’s actually the case or not? No one truly knows.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, given what we’ve seen unfold this summer between him and the Golden State, it’s safe to assume that he still might not be happy. Despite Steve Kerr giving him a starting role, something that he wanted from the beginning. So, it would be really surprising if he is indeed giving up on the team. Well, either way, we should be able to find the truth in the coming weeks.