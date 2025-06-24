The NBA offseason is finally here. This came after the Oklahoma City Thunder were crowned champions this Sunday, going through a long and tiring season. While it’s time for celebration for the Thunder, the other teams are already enjoying a relaxing summer with players on vacation. However, it seems that Stephen Curry is still busy on the court, but for a different reason.

The Golden State Warriors superstar has teamed up with Hollywood star Kevin Hart and Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson for a new Chase brand partnership. Curry posted about this partnership on his Instagram account, making him the talk of the town. He shared a picture with the two stars and also some behind-the-scenes clips. We all know that Chase and Curry go way back, being connected for over a decade.

Similarly, Hart also shares a similar connection with the $783 billion valuation, according to stock analysis. However, the WNBA star A’ja Wilson is the new kid on the block, with her partnership with the brand starting earlier this year. This has been a masterstroke by Chase, as they’ve assembled a team that knows how to connect with its core audience.