Stephen Curry Keeps Ayesha Curry Close in Latest Statement Despite Public Backlash

The entire world watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Jannik Sinner in the US Open final on Sunday, as he reclaimed the world number one ranking from Sinner. Amongst the ones in attendance to witness this spectacular matchup were several celebrities, including President Donald Trump, but it was Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s presence alongside his wife, Ayesha Curry, that caught the NBA community’s attention.

After the game, the four-time NBA champion put up a wholesome post that featured a lovely selfie with his better half, along with several other pictures from their stunning evening. “Got to see greatness at the @usopen this weekend. Congrats to Alcaraz on the W and thanks to @jpmorgan @chase for having us. #ChasePartner” Curry captioned the post, as he congratulated the 22-year-old on his emphatic win in the finals.

