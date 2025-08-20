Stephen Curry Learns New Technique After Putting 29 NBA Teams on Notice in China

“If this is how the trip starts, we’re in for something unforgettable,” said Stephen Curry after concluding Day 1 of his China Tour. The Golden State Warriors star has often travelled to the Asian country since 2014 to promote his Curry brand. If the Curry 12 outperformed expectations with a 40% sales increase over the previous shoe last year, analysts said it was because of Curry’s deep connection with Chinese fans. Therefore, the country was the perfect place for the NBA star to test his first overseas edition of the Curry Training Camp. While Day 1 was a success, things seem to be going at a good pace 24 hours later, too. Curry reciprocated the love he received from the people by learning a new local technique.

Stephen Curry recently took to his official X account to share a post with his 17.5 million followers. Through that, he shared his highlights from Day 2 in China, which involved him trying his hand at Curry camp, posing in front of the illuminated ‘Under Armour’ and ‘Curry Brand’ logos with his brother Seth Curry and UConn star Azzi Fudd, and the trio receiving their clay figures. A clip attached to the post also saw the Warriors star watching as an individual performed a local form of calligraphy art.

He invited Curry in and taught him how to rub the blank piece of orange paper on a painted stone to get the imagery on the paper. Curry appreciated the art he helped to create by stating, “Oh, that’s nice”. He even encouraged others to practice it by saying, “You wanna try one?”

Art has been used in a memorable way to welcome the NBA star back to China. The walls adjacent to the footpaths, and even the trains, were adorned with Graffiti that carried the logos of Under Armour and the Curry Brand. A stunning drone and light show was also put on in honor of the player. Thousands of drones were used to display a basketball swish up in the air alongside multiple-story buildings glowing with bright colors. They even re-created Curry’s iconic night-night move, and the player himself, who was watching the show from afar, pulled it out and did the same.

The 2025 Curry Brand World Tour includes stops in the United States and Asia. Out of that, three days, from August 18th to 20th, are being spent in China. Along with the first-ever international Curry Camp, the Warriors star is also hosting the inaugural Curry Con there. Through this basketball culture convention, fans get to see things that reportedly blend sport, innovation, and community as part of one showcase.

Additionally, Curry is also connecting with the local community through school visits, grassroots basketball runs, and cultural exchange programs. All to not just promote his Curry brand, but also to make the best use of his international visit, and show the love he has for the Chinese people. After all this, it’s no wonder that last year, Xi’an’s government had to provisionally cancel Curry’s visit to the city “due to overcrowding”.

Just because Curry is learning some new things does not mean he is not focusing on his basketball priorities, too.

Stephen Curry Excites Crowd by Casually Dropping 3s and Practicing Dribbles

In the same post that Stephen Curry recently shared, he showed putting in the work at Curry camp. The first part of the clip showed him following his ‘overloading’ strategy as he dribbled both a tennis ball and a basketball, and passed them simultaneously to another person in front of him. Later, he performed some ankle-breaking dribbling techniques outside the paint and dropped 3-pointer after 3-pointer. The intensity of the cheers of the crowd increased with each successful shot.

At one point, the player intentionally missed a far-away shot. All so that he could run up, grab the ball, and do a reverse dunk like Kobe Bryant. Even when in a different country, Curry is sending a warning to the other NBA teams about what they should expect when he returns.

Whatever the player is doing, he is looking to teach that too. Back in San Francisco, when Curry held the first day of Curry Camp earlier this month, a reporter asked him about how differently he is working in regards to conditioning and reading, reacting through the usage of different colored tennis balls for dribbling, etc. Stephen Curry explained that he is focusing on the details of ball handling. Most particularly, he is looking at how to overload the neurological system, since it allows a player to make decisions while processing a lot of information.

via Imago Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

For Curry, it is important for such things to be taught early on. After all, as he explained, “At the high school level, it’s interesting cuz usually when you’re the most athletic, physically dominant like skill isn’t really important. You can kind of get by. But as that filter goes through in college and the highest levels of college, the pros like all that stuff matters, and can you know balance both of those?” Therefore, the veteran is focusing on that and, as the photos from the camp show us, Azzi Fudd is also assisting him with the training.

With Curry’s last day in China approaching, it remains to be seen what he has planned for himself and his team before they conclude the trip.