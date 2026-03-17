Stephen Curry Lights Up the Warriors Locker Room After Steve Kerr Achieves Rare NBA Feat

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors ended their 5-game losing streak, which made sure their head coach got another record to his name. Even though Steve Kerr was very nonchalant about it, locker room leader Stephen Curry got everyone’s attention to celebrate the remarkable 600 wins feat.

After the game, Kerr entered the dressing room and was only focused on the 125-117 win over Washington. “Good job, fellas, big win off the back-to-back, that’s not an easy thing to do. Let’s get some rest.” But Curry stopped him mid-way and stated, “Nah, before we do that, Coach, 12th season in the NBA, all of them with this amazing franchise, but this is your 600th career win.”

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He gave the head coach the game ball while the entire locker room was applauding.

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There was more significant to the 600 record. For 10 days Steve Kerr was stuck on 599. Despite the wait, only 3 NBA head coaches have achieved this feat quicker.

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Phil Jackson (805 games), Pat Riley (832), and Gregg Popovich (887) put quite a gap as Kerr took 943 games. He is the fourth fastest while becoming the seventh coach to notch 600 wins with a single team. Steve Kerr also became the second person in NBA history to win 600 games as a player and as a coach, after Don Nelson. Even at the press conference, the Warriors’ HC remained humble and thanked the franchise, Stephen Curry, and other players for this feat.

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“It’s surreal to hear my name in that group, but I can tell you that one thing that bonds us all together, those names and mine, is talent,” said Kerr. “You can’t win in this league without great players, and I was blessed from the day I took this job, with incredible talent, with Steph, and Klay, and Andre (Iguodala), and then obviously over the subsequent 12 years, I could list, you know, I could go down the list.”

Kerr mentioned Kevin Durant, Andrew Bogut, Zaza Pachulia, and even Harrison Barnes. Furthermore, Steve even credited Joe Lacob and Peter Guber for building the team and getting the talent for him to win.

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The reason Kerr played it down was because of the current turmoil of the Warriors. Currently, with injuries piling up, they are ninth in the West and eight games behind the confirmed playoff spot. They will need their locker-room leader at some point, who provided some much-needed good news.

Despite being sideline Stephen Curry makes a promise to the Dub Nation

Curry has been out of action since January 30 due to “runner’s knee,” which typically consists of swelling and pain around the kneecap. With Jimmy Butler already out for the season due to ACL injury, rumors about shutting down Steph have increased. Yet, the 4x NBA champion stated he had no intention of sitting out the rest of the season.

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Speaking to The Athletic, Curry directly addressed the idea that he should simply shut things down and focus on next year. “That’s not who we are. If we have stuff to play for, we play. So, I’m working to get back… I know we’re depleted, but the idea of my injury is just getting information by the day of, ‘Can I play safely? Be myself out there and not put myself in danger short term or long term?’ And then we still have stuff to play for.”

The two-time MVP emphasized that as long as the Warriors still have something to play for, he plans to fight his way back onto the court. While the current season issues are in the open, Stephen Curry made sure to take a step back and celebrate his head coach.