Stephen Curry Makes Azzi Fudd Announcement After Paige Bueckers’ Secret Revelation

“Basketball is basketball and continuing to do our part to shine a light and celebrate those women who are doing amazing things on the court,” said Stephen Curry back in November 2022, when he came out wearing a UConn Azzi Fudd jersey. The basketball world is quite aware of the Warrior star’s bond with his god-sister Cameron Brink, but she isn’t his only connection to women’s basketball. After Fudd became one of the first women to attend Curry’s elite camp in 2018, their bond has remained strong. Therefore, it wasn’t a surprise when Stephen Curry gave a shout-out to the 22-year-old’s newest project.

Steph recently took to his official Instagram account to share a story with his 58.1 million followers. It featured Fudd’s post from a few days ago, through which she announced the launch of her own podcast ‘Fudd Around And Find Out’. Fun fact: the podcast was created in collaboration with iHeart and Unanimous Media, the latter being the company founded by Stephen Curry himself, along with Executive Producer Erick Peyton.

Curry endorsed this by writing a caption alongside the post on his IG story that read, “New podcast @azzi35👀🚨”. Best believe I’ll be listening! Check it out, 8/7.”

And guess we all know who else will be just as, if not more, excited about Fudd’s new venture than Stephen Curry!

(This is a developing story…)