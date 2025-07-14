Stephen Curry Makes Big Family Decision After Tough Lesson From LeBron James & Co

Basketball is a form of sanctuary for many basketball professionals. To Stephen Curry, it’s his “purpose,”. Curry practices faith in every aspect of his life. There’s always a sense of gratitude, given that he is among the most decorated stars in the history of the NBA. But there are always moments when that faith is challenged. In 2016, the Warriors had the best regular season record and were a win away from a perfect season.

Instead, it was the most shocking comeback in the history of the NBA Finals. In those moments, having faith seems tough. But Curry’s faith is resilient. “When you deal with failure, it helps kind of keep you in the moment of like what is the lesson you need to learn?” he said about the same. So even when the Warriors lost their hold in 2016, Curry immediately turned to his faith.

“Even when we lost to 16 finals like how you carry yourself will matter um in terms of giving somebody a playbook on how to deal with failure and come back come back stronger the next time. You know the ability to know that you’re always on stage,” Curry said while playing golf with Good Good.

However, that Final moments of failure did more for Stephen Curry than success. It taught him great lessons about dealing with bitter moments in his career. The two-time MVP strongly believes God has a purpose for everybody. It gives him “a sense of direction on how to handle the highs and lows of life,”. Now, he is teaching the same to the next generation.

“Now I have kids that I’m teaching that same thing to and trying to give them a sense of, you know, confidence and direction uh to find their true selves. So, we’re all here for a reason. You just got to figure it out,” Curry said about the message to his kids. But finding such a strong devotion to faith is never easy.

Stephen Curry didn’t quite understand it as a child either. But that all changed from a conversation.

The moment Curry found his own faith

Growing up, Stephen Curry was in a household that practiced faith. In particular, his mother, Sonya Curry, was instrumental in guiding her children in that direction. However, as a child, they only knew about their parents’ faith. Curry followed it because his parents did. “I was kinda just going with the flow,” he said in 2019.

It was later that he had a conversation with a pastor at his church that changed his outlook. “I felt a calling, went down to the altar, and gave my life to Christ. That became the beginning of my own personal journey,” he told CBN.

Since then, Curry’s beliefs are palpable. He writes a verse on his shoes, has a tattoo on his inner bicep, and is committed to abiding by it in every task of his life. It’s more than just blind belief that there’s a greater power. Stephen Curry wants to use it to impact lives and serve his purpose. That is also the reason he is grateful.

“I have a hard time sometimes understanding why I have success. Yeah. Versus, you know, other people. Like I know I put in a lot of work. I know work ethic is my biggest, you know, asset, if you will. The different moments in life that you could look back and know like, oh, something could have gone a totally different direction. I could be somewhere different. There’s always gratitude that comes with that thought process,” he said on Good Good.

It’s allowed Stephen Curry to always move down a certain path. He always knows there’s a purpose behind every outcome that comes his way. He is now trying to teach the same to his offspring.