Stephen Curry Makes Decision Against $3.8Bn Business Partner Ahead of Huge Free Agency Move

Stephen Curry‘s breakup with Under Armour was loud. They parted ways on November 18 after a 12-year-long partnership. Since then, the Golden State Warriors veteran has worn several other brands like Nike, Adidas, Anta, Li Ning, and Puma on the court. But now, as promised, UA has launched the final Curry 13’s on Friday. However, the Baby-Faced Assassin has other plans.

Curry has clarified that he has “no plans” to wear the latest launch in any NBA games, Front Office Sports reported.

Under Armour announced it was parting ways with Steph Curry on Nov. 13, ending a partnership that began in 2013. The brand also confirmed plans to release the Curry 13 shoe in February as the 37-year-old star guard’s final signature model, closing era.

FOS further reported that amid the separation, Curry retained all his intellectual property. Therefore, he can take Curry Brand, the sub-brand he built alongside Under Armour, to other manufacturers if he chooses. The decision gives him creative freedom and long-term control over his legacy.

We create high-performance products that are worn by the best in their sport. That they are then worn across sports, as Stephen Curry is wearing The Roger, our tennis shoe, is an additional validation for us and a testament to the versatility of our sportswear.

Meanwhile, Steph wore the On signature shoes of tennis legend Roger Federer during warm-ups earlier in January during the Australian Open. Well, that move did turn some heads across the league. However, it continues to remain a mystery whether Curry was looking to strike a deal with the brand or if On was looking into the basketball market.

Interestingly enough, the 37-year-old has swung open his doors for Nike all over again. He showed up with a pair of Nike Sabrina 3s in January. Now, when the media asked him about the choice of kicks, Curry said, “I’ve tried to kind of condense the type of shoes I’m wearing on the court”. He added, “Just more you get into it, you kind of want to have a little bit of consistency. Even though I’ve been trying a bunch of different stuff, but yeah, they’re great shoes.”

Well, Stephen Curry has kept the NBA world guessing about his next sneaker move. Meanwhile, the 4-time champ is going to miss his 12th All-Star game this weekend.

Stephen Curry sends heartfelt message ahead of All-Star weekend

Stephen Curry shared heartfelt gratitude after earning his 12th NBA All-Star selection. However, the celebration also highlighted how unpredictable and challenging this season has been for him. “12th year as an All-Star! Blessed and grateful. I wouldn’t be here without you, the fans,” he wrote on social media.

The 37-year-old Warriors star hasn’t played since January 30 due to patellofemoral pain syndrome, aka runner’s knee. In an interview with ESPN, he said, “It’s a matter of learning as I go what works rehab-wise. Because it’s still painful. You have to try to get rid of all the inflammation and pain.” Curry also added, “It’s something where, if I come back too early, it could flare up.”

Simply put, the medical team has no return timeline for the superstar guard now. Therefore, he is missing the All-Star weekend, healing. Meanwhile, Curry’s bold decision against the $3.8 billion brand Under Armour shows that the breakup wasn’t beautiful afterall!