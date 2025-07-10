Stephen Curry Makes Emotional Warriors Locker Room Confession After Steve Kerr Behavior Emerges

The Golden State Warriors dynasty is over. If you didn’t believe it when Klay Thompson left, you have to now because the soul of the locker room just walked out the door. With Kevon Looney gone, Stephen Curry is one of the last guys standing from that original championship team, and for the first time, he’s talking about the harsh reality of the league they all managed to keep away for so long.

For a decade, the Warriors just felt different. They felt immune to the NBA’s ruthless business. That feeling is gone. Looney, the team’s quiet leader and the man Steve Kerr called a “foundational piece,” is now a New Orleans Pelican. For Curry, that loss is about way more than just a player.

“With me, Klay and Draymond, we avoided the evils of the NBA and the transitions from year to year for a long time,” Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle from Lake Tahoe, his voice heavy. “Loon was part of that for a decade, instrumental to not only our championship runs but the culture around the locker room.” He took a moment, thinking about his friend. “Every young guy who came in, he gave big-brother vibes even though he was a little brother to us. He was a stable presence for everybody, and we’ll miss his voice and his presence. I’m glad he got paid and got what he earned.”

That stability was built in the Warriors’ unique, fiery culture—a culture shaped by the kind of behavior from Steve Kerr that would look like a meltdown anywhere else. In a moving farewell letter, Looney said he finally knew he belonged when he saw Kerr and Draymond Green screaming at each other during a timeout. He wasn’t scared, he was relieved. He saw it as proof that this was a place where people cared enough to fight. “To see our leader and our coach have that type of dialogue… it wasn’t an argument,” Looney wrote. “It was two people who wanted to win.”

In that environment, Looney thrived. “With Steve, especially, the confidence he instilled in me… that was massive,” he explained. “All the kind words he’s spoken about me during my career, they made me feel like I was invincible.” You could hear that respect in Kerr’s own emotional goodbye video.

“Hey, Loon, just want to say thank you. This is a tough one,” Kerr began, the emotion clear on his face. “Ten years, it’s just been an amazing experience for me to coach you. Just your professionalism, your dignity, your class, the way you handled yourself, the way you mentor your young teammates and, of course, the championship contributions that you’ve made year after year. We can’t thank you enough. I can’t thank you enough. Thrilled for you for your opportunity in New Orleans, but wow, we are gonna miss you… You are the absolute best, Loon.”

And Kerr’s words weren’t just for show. He has been Looney’s biggest fan for years, calling him the team’s “moral compass” and a “foundational piece.” It was Looney who, after career-threatening hip surgeries, willed himself back into being a player they couldn’t live without. That was never clearer than in Game 6 of the 2022 semifinals against Memphis.

After a humiliating loss, Curry and Green went to Kerr and begged him to start Looney. He came out and grabbed an unbelievable 22 rebounds, saved their season, and helped them win a title. That’s why Kerr could say, with total conviction, “I’ll ride with Loon forever, this is a special man.” He was the ultimate glue guy, the mentor, the pro’s pro.

With a foundational piece gone, Steph Curry and Co. face new problems

Losing a player like Looney would be tough no matter what, but for the Warriors right now, it’s created a chain reaction of problems. The two biggest are tied together: Jonathan Kuminga’s future is up in the air, and there’s a massive hole at center.

On Kuminga, Curry chose his words carefully. “I love playing with Jonathan, and I know he has a lot of potential to figure it out at a very high level. We’ll see what happens.” But behind the scenes, it’s a messy standoff. Kuminga is a restricted free agent who wants a bigger role, but the Warriors aren’t sure he’s the right fit. Their asking price in a potential sign-and-trade is sky-high: “a decent young player and a first-round pick,” according to NBA insider Zach Lowe.

With the league’s tough new spending rules, no team is biting, leaving Kuminga’s market “tepid.” The whole situation has now led to a high-stakes meeting in Las Vegas between Kuminga, his agent, and the Warriors’ front office. Still, there’s a glimmer of hope for a middle ground.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, with no other teams stepping up with a big offer sheet, Slater suggests the two sides could agree on a “compromise contract.” Such a deal would keep Kuminga in the Bay Area for now, but could be structured to make him trade-eligible as early as December 15. This would give both the Warriors and Kuminga a few more months to see if they can make it work or find a better path forward.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr

This drama is making it impossible for Golden State to replace Looney. They’ve put all their chips on veteran Al Horford, a guy they think has the smarts and leadership to fill some of that void. They were so focused on Horford that they reportedly didn’t even look at former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton when he hit the market, probably because they worried he wouldn’t fit their culture.

It’s a huge gamble. Horford is 39 and might just retire. If he does, the Warriors will be left scrambling to find a starting center, and there aren’t many good options left. It’s a messy, uncertain spot to be in—exactly the kind of thing the Warriors used to be immune to. The “evils of the NBA,” as Curry called them, have finally arrived in Golden State.