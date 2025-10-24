Stephen Curry Makes Honest Appeal to Warriors Fans After 42-Point Performance Sinks Nuggets

When Stephen Curry steps onto a court, even the best of the performances take a back seat, and Aaron Gordon was a victim of the same. In the final quarter of the Warriors’ matchup against the Nuggets, the veteran star scored 15 of his 35 points, including a dagger of a three-pointer with just around 25 seconds remaining on the clock. It was one of the many long-range shots that Curry nailed last night. While Steph was hyped up after making that shot, it was what he did after nailing another shot that garnered a lot of attention.

Earlier in the game, the veteran guard shot another three-pointer using his teammate, Draymond Green, as a screen. Although the shot went in, Curry was fouled and fell to the floor. As his teammates helped him up, he skipped going straight to the free-throw line and walked toward midcourt, motioning to the home crowd. The 37-year-old began hyping up the fans, adding to the already electric atmosphere, even though the Warriors were playing well enough to keep the crowd buzzing on their own.

Nonetheless, the crowd did follow Steph Curry’s instruction as the noise inside the Chase Center drastically increased after he made an honest appeal to them. After the game, Curry was asked about the same by a reporter, to which the eleven-time All-Star gave an interesting reply. “Some people like a little quiet at the free-throw line. I don’t like that. Like a foul happens, it gets a little dead, and with the time and score, that was a cool moment. Needed that energy to finish the game,” he told the media.

Yes, usually when a foul is called, the crowd settles down during the pause, but for Steph Curry, that wasn’t the expectation, at least for that night or minute. The crowd also rewarded him. As he headed to the line, the San Francisco crowd delivered, roaring as he sank all three free throws. Curry also admitted that while some players prefer silence at the line, he thrives on noise. And with that energy, he went on to have an unforgettable night.

Stephen Curry’s 42-point performance puts him one step closer to achieving yet another feat

Last night was not just about three points and clutch shots for Stephen Curry, but a statement about his legacy. The Golden State Warriors’ point guard went off as he completely overshadowed Aaron Gordon’s 50-point effort to guide his team to back-to-back wins in as many games. In the process, Curry not only impressed the fans but also came one step closer to claiming yet another record to his name.

The 37-year-old, who put up 42 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds, is now second among those who have scored 40 or more points the most times since turning 30. Last night was the 42nd time Curry scored 40 or more since turning 30, which places him only second to the great Michael Jordan himself, who has achieved this feat 44 times. By the looks of things, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before the Dubs legend takes over MJ.

“He loves the moment,” Draymond Green said about his teammate. “That’s just who he’s been since I’ve known him. The bigger the moment, the more he rises. He’s this quiet guy. We all know Steph and how he is. But he loves the show. Anytime there’s a show to be put on, he’s going to do it. And he did that … in a major way.” The Warriors center highlighted the veteran guard’s ability to make clutch shots, something we all witnessed yet again last night.

So far, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have looked pretty solid. While it’s still too early to predict how the season will turn out for the franchise, for now, it looks like the Dubs might just go a long way. Now, whether they’ll be able to sustain this form for the course of 82 games, that’s something we’ll have to wait and watch, as the Golden State hit the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight at the Moda Center in Oregon.