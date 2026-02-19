Stephen Curry Makes Major Career Move After Under Armour Disrespects Break-Up Agreement: Report

The separation was supposed to be clean. Instead, it became public. For Stephen Curry, a long-time partnership ending quietly has turned into a modern business dispute playing out through social media metrics and sneaker choices. And while that situation continues to unfold, the Warriors guard has already moved forward elsewhere.

Curry’s Unanimous Media announced a first-look unscripted partnership with Halle Berry’s production company HalleHolly. That move matters because it comes at the same moment questions around his former apparel relationship intensified.

Curry has steadily built a second career in entertainment, and this partnership signals scale rather than experimentation. HalleHolly focuses on women-led, character-driven projects, while Unanimous Media has centered sports-based storytelling designed to cross into mainstream entertainment audiences.

Berry explained the alignment clearly. “It is rare to find partnership with such like-minded people. Holly and I are incredibly aligned with Unanimous in our commitment to integrity in crafting bold, innovative stories and pushing boundaries in order to open hearts and minds.”

The companies share the same goal, producing inclusive stories intended to inspire audiences rather than simply document athletes. Meanwhile, Curry and Erick Peyton emphasized expanding that mission into new narratives.

“Together, we’re committed to bringing fresh, underrepresented narratives to the screen. Most importantly, we’re excited to continue championing stories that celebrate strength, creativity and resilience.” Because of Berry’s acting experience and HalleHolly’s scripted television background, the partnership expands Curry’s reach beyond sports-centric content. That places him alongside athlete-producers who are shaping entertainment pipelines rather than appearing in them.

Still, the timing is impossible to ignore.

Under Armour fallout shifts public perception

Curry and Under Armour initially appeared to separate on positive terms after more than a decade together. The company granted him rights to the Curry Brand logo, signaling a respectful conclusion to the relationship.

However, a Sole Retriever report introduced a different layer. The Curry Brand Instagram account reportedly lost 497,000 followers while Under Armour Basketball gained the exact same number. The outlet stated specific requirements had been communicated to Curry to retain ownership of those digital assets, and failure to meet them triggered the transfer.

“We have also been told that specific requirements were communicated to Stephen Curry in order to retain ownership and control of these Curry Brand assets (including followers), and that his failure to meet those requirements resulted in the transfer of associated digital assets.”

Under Armour still released the Curry 13, fulfilling product obligations. Yet Curry has not worn the model, despite appearing in various other sneakers since becoming a free agent.

Because of that contrast, the split now looks less like a standard contract ending and more like a relationship entering dispute territory. Curry now operates in two different negotiations at once. One involves future footwear alignment, and the other expands his entertainment footprint. The Hollywood deal shows forward momentum. The sneaker situation shows unfinished business.

Together, they illustrate a shift in leverage. Curry is no longer defined by a single corporate partnership, and his next branding decision will likely carry more control than his last one. What happens next will depend on which resolves first: a new shoe home or a final chapter to the old one.