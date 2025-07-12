Stephen Curry Makes Massive Statement to Family Members Amid Seth Curry-Warriors Rumors

It’s never too late to channel that inner Tiger Woods. For Stephen Curry, he just needs an excuse to be one. Picking up the golf club like an ace, swinging it like an ace, and pulling off an Eagle. This 37-year-old NBA legend plays the game of golf like a true champ. Blame it on the Bay’s four-ring DNA or his killer instincts. Steph Curry is back at the ACC chasing redemption.

In 2023, Curry dropped jaws with a hole-in-one on the 152-yard seventh hole and took off like a sprinter chasing gold. His tee-to-green celebration run lit up social media and crowned him the ACC king. Now, in 2025, the golf course is once again a Curry playground. Steph returns, but this time Dell Curry and Seth Curry are back too, turning Tahoe into a three-day family showdown of style, swing, and sibling pride.

Ninety celebrities, including NFL, NBA, and MLB legends, are teeing up to stack the ACC field. Moreover, when you add comedians and Hollywood stars to the mix, the buzz only gets louder. As for the stakes, the tournament boasts a $750,000 purse, with $150,000 reserved for the winner’s victory lap. Spanning 54 holes, it blends golf, entertainment, and heart, especially with its charitable push for both local and national nonprofits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, wrapping up Day 1 with a massive leap in the tournament, Stephen Curry took to his Instagram to make an announcement. It is more like putting his rivals on notice as he jumped from T18 to T3 in no time. “Off to the races – need that Curry Belt back in my hands!” he captioned his post. The Baby-Faced Assassin dropped a 13-photo carousel from Edgewood. It seems like a clear message to Charles Barkley, who tagged him as a “coward,” and the rest of the participants that the game is ON.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) Expand Post

Curry entered the ACC tied for 18th, but by the end of Round 1, he climbed to third after racking up 21 points, finishing with a birdie on the 18th. Meanwhile, the twist lies in the modified Stableford format, where each hole dishes out points like candy. Consequently, Steph is already feasting as he eyes the iconic Curry Belt.

Now, coming back to the NBA, something might be brewing. As you know, Stephen Curry’s brother, Seth Curry, who plays point guard for the Charlotte Hornets, has also hit free agency. This year, the market for unrestricted free agents has been pretty interesting. Meanwhile, rumor mills are working overtime in the present scenario, hoping to see a Seth-Steph reunion at the Golden State Warriors next season.

Stephen Curry’s brother, Seth Curry, enters Warriors trade talks

NBA free agency is part chess match, part soul search. And Seth Curry is in the thick of it, looking for a home for the 2025–26 season. With Steph quietly rooting for a family reunion in the Bay, Seth is staying focused. “I’m just trying to find a good spot for me. That’s really it right now. Enjoyed my time in Charlotte. Love to go back, but that’s a young team, them doing what they’re doing,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area. “So right now, trying to figure out what’s best for me and trying to get to a situation where I can be my best self and keep going and finish my career strong.”

Statistically speaking, the man still brings the heat. In 2024–25, Seth averaged 6.5 points in 15.6 minutes per game. More importantly, he topped the league in 3-point percentage with a jaw-dropping 45.6 from deep. With that elite shooting stroke, he has become one of the most reliable snipers in the game. So naturally, when Doc Rivers told The Bill Simmons Podcast that Golden State would be “the perfect place,” people perked up. But Seth played it cool. “They play a good brand of basketball,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been a part of Dub Nation for a while, watching Steph and being around the organization. Obviously, they could use … any team could use shooting. But I can’t say anything other than I’m trying to find the best place for me, and hopefully we’ll figure it out in the next week and figure out where I’ll be going next.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Seth Curry knows loyalty. He knows business. And above all, he knows when it is time to bet on himself. With nine teams already on his resume, the Warriors could very well become No. 10. But for now, he is playing it close to the vest. “I always got to do what’s best for myself, obviously,” he added. “Steph would love me to come over there and play with them, the fans show me a lot of love at all times, and the family would love it. I’ve always embraced the Warriors and their system and love the way they play, and you never know what could happen.”

When one Curry cooks, the whole kitchen heats up. While Steph Curry chases flags and belts in Tahoe, Seth quietly weighs his next NBA move. The fairways roar, the rumor mill spins, and somewhere in between, Dub Nation dreams of a family reunion. One swings for Eagles, the other for open threes. Either way, the Currys are coming.