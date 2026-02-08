Stephen Curry Makes Painful Admission on Runner Knee as ESPN’s Lisa Salters Reveals Return Timeline

The Golden State Warriors’ season has reached a familiar crossroads, and once again, it revolves entirely around Stephen Curry’s health. A lingering knee issue has sidelined the franchise star for over a week, and without him, the Warriors have looked painfully ordinary.

Now, Curry himself has delivered a concerning update. What initially appeared to be minor soreness has turned into something far more serious, raising fresh doubts about when he can return to the court.

Before Saturday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State announced that Curry was unlikely to play again before the All-Star break. Later in the game, ESPN’s Lisa Salters provided new details straight from the two-time MVP about the nature of the injury.

“He describes the runner’s knee, but that is similar to the knee tendonitis he had last season, and there is inflammation,” Salter said about the update she received from Curry. “He said that it is much more painful and said that the condition occurs because of overuse, which was something you try to play through for too long. [Curry] said he was bothered by it for about five games before finally pulling himself out of the game against Detroit eight days ago.”

Curry has been day-to-day on the injury report. According to Salters, the Warriors had already cleared him for on-court activity. However, it might take some more time before he comes back.

“He said it’s not something they believe will linger, that he just needs to get the knee right, and that he will be able to manage it for the rest of the season, perhaps with minutes, maybe not playing back-to-back,” she added. “Right now, he has been cleared to get back on the court and said that it is not looking likely that he will get back before the All-Star, but said that once he returns, he should be back as himself.”

Curry’s absence has already taken a visible toll on Golden State. The Warriors lost the game against Detroit after he exited early, and they have gone just 1–2 in the three contests since. That stretch included a frustrating 105–99 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday – another reminder of how limited this roster looks without its engine.

With their superstar sidelined and no firm return date in sight, the Warriors have been forced to search for alternative sources of optimism. That search led to one of the most surprising moves of the trade deadline: the acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis. His arrival has injected fresh intrigue into Golden State’s season, but it has also raised a new set of questions.

What does Warriors’ season look like with Stephen Curry’s injury and Kristaps Porzingis’ trade?

Golden State stunned the basketball world by trading for Porzingis, a talented but injury-plagued star whose recent availability has been anything but reliable. Before being dealt in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield, Porzingis had been sidelined with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, an incurable condition that can cause elevated heart rate, breathing difficulties, and extreme fatigue.

Although he has attempted to play through the illness, the results have been limited. Porzingis has appeared in only five games since the last week of November, leaving major uncertainty about how much he can realistically contribute down the stretch.

On paper, adding a player of Porzingis’s caliber should make the Warriors more dangerous. His ability to score at all three levels and protect the rim gives Golden State a dynamic it has lacked in recent years. The organization is hopeful he can return to the lineup after the All-Star break, but his ongoing health issues continue to cloud that timeline.

As a result, the Warriors find themselves in an uneasy holding pattern. Until Curry is back on the floor and until Porzingis proves he can stay there, it remains unclear whether this revamped roster can truly contend in a crowded Western Conference.

As Salter said, for Curry to remain available throughout the season, he has to be on a minutes restriction, and he might not even play back-to-back games. This might prove to be tricky for the Warriors.

Even at 37 years old, Curry remains the unquestioned engine of Golden State’s offense. When he is off the floor, the Warriors lack a reliable creator who can organize the attack or generate consistent scoring.

That problem is magnified by Jimmy Butler’s absence. Acquired to serve as Curry’s secondary star and primary late-game option, Butler was expected to ease the burden on Golden State’s franchise player. Instead, his season-ending ACL injury has stripped the roster of its most important supporting piece, leaving the Warriors dangerously thin on dependable shot creation.

With both Curry’s health uncertain and Butler unavailable, the team’s margin for error has virtually disappeared. The Warriors currently sit seven wins clear of falling out of the Play-In Tournament, but their position remains fragile. Even if they manage to reach the postseason, advancing beyond the first round will be a tall order unless Curry can return at full strength and stay there.